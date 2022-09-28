The Mad Ants will host their Fan Fest at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. They will also hold a one hour skills clinic there the same day from 6-7 p.m..
The Fan Fest is free and gives attendees opportunities to tour the locker room, take a shot on the court and get an early look at the arena’s kids zone.
Spots for the skills clinic are limited. The clinic costs $15 and comes with a ticket to the team’s season opener on Nov. 5 against Grand Rapids in Fort Wayne.
For more information about both events, go to www.ftwaynemadants.com.
Baseball
Angelos suit set
A judge scheduled a trial for July in the lawsuits over the Orioles and other assets of Peter Angelos, while encouraging the longtime team owner’s dueling family members to seek a settlement given the “very personal and very emotional aspects” of the case. “We will schedule the case for July 10 for four weeks,” Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith R. Truffer said during a hearing. Truffer said the case would be scheduled as a jury trial, but asked if the parties would be willing to seek mediation and the attorneys indicated they would.
Basketball
No limitations for Nets’ Simmons
After missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season and undergoing a procedure on his lower back this summer, Nets star Ben Simmons says there are no limitations to his game. Simmons, who missed all of last season due to both mental health issues and a herniated disk in his lower back, was a full participant in Nets practice for the second day in a row for Day 2 of Nets training camp at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City. For reference, Simmons’ lingering back issues prevented him from ever playing five-on-five after his midseason trade to the Nets last season.
Golf
LIV debunks TV contract talk
Saudi-funded LIV Golf refuted a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized. It would go against what Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, told a Chicago radio station two weeks ago when he said, “We’re talking to four different networks, and live conversations where offers are being put on the table. They can see what we’re delivering.”
Soccer
Danes to protest via uniforms
Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design. “While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said. Though FIFA’s World Cup rules prohibit political statements on uniforms, Denmark’s three shirt designs in all-red, all-white and all-black appear to comply with no words or symbols that are an explicit statement.