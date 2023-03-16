Terry Bradshaw, four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, two-time Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, will deliver the address at Trine University’s Commencement on May 6.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on Trine’s campus in Angola.
A multi-Emmy and award-winning broadcaster on “FOX NFL Sunday,” he is also a gospel/country singer, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, and breeder of championship quarter horses.
He was the first quarterback to win four Super Bowl championships (1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980). He still holds the Super Bowl passing records for average gain per attempt in career (11.10 yards) and average gain in a game (14.71 yards in Super Bowl XIV). He was a two-time Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowls XIII and XIV) and a four-time All-Pro. He retired prior to the 1984 season.
auto racing
Hendrick hit with record fine
NASCAR levied the largest combined fine on one team in series history against Hendrick Motorsports for modifying air-deflecting pieces Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Hendrick was issued a combined $400,000 in fines – $100,000 to each of its four crew chiefs, along with four-race suspensions for the quartet – and docked the drivers 100 regular-season points and 10 playoffs points each. NASCAR’s winningest team said it would appeal. William Byron has won back-to-back races for Hendrick to give HMS two wins through the first four races, and Alex Bowman was the Cup Series points leader prior to his 100-point deduction.
HOCKEY
Komets news
The Bakersfield Condors have loaned defenseman Darien Kielb to the Komets. Kielb, 23, has appeared in seven games with the Komets scoring three goals with six assists. Also, goalie Rylan Parenteau is headed back to the Komets from Abbotsford of the higher-level American Hockey League. Parenteau was called up Feb. 8, but never played for the Canucks because of a lower-body injury. With Fort Wayne, the rookie is 11-4-3 with a 3.20 GAA and .895 save percentage.
MISCELLANEOUS
Broadcaster from
Warsaw honored
Veteran broadcaster Roger Grossman of WRSW Radio in Warsaw is among three individuals with significant ties to Indiana high school basketball to be recognized with Virgil Sweet Awards from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Also honored are summer basketball organizer Denise McClanahan of Indianapolis and longtime sportswriter Mike Lopresti of Richmond.