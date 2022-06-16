Lucas Dunn ended a 1-for-26 slump with three hits including a home run and Robert Hassell III tripled and doubled, but the TinCaps let a four-run lead get away in a 9-5 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson Field on Wednesday.
The defeat sends the TinCaps (23-36) into a tie for last place in the Midwest League East Division with the Lugnuts.
Fort Wayne surged in front in the second inning on RBI hits from Olivier Basabe and Kelvin Melean and made it a 4-0 lead in the third when Dunn ripped his third home run with the TinCaps and sixth of the season.
The Lugnuts roared back with three runs off Fort Wayne spot starter Dwayne Matos and took the lead with two more runs in the fifth off reliever Sam Keating, who walked three in two innings.
Hassell went 2 for 4 with a walk and scored twice. He’s hitting a league-leading .313 and has five extra-base hits in three games since returning from a bout of COVID-19.
The TinCaps brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Basabe lined out with the bases loaded to end the game.
baseball
Rockies reliever done for season
Colorado Rockies setup man Tyler Kinley will likely miss the rest of the season with a flexor tear in his right elbow. Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that an MRI revealed the tear and a sprain in Kinley’s pitching elbow. He’s scheduled to undergo a procedure soon and Black did not rule out the need for Tommy John surgery. The 31-year-old Kinley was off to the best start of his career, sporting a 0.75 ERA over 25 appearances. He allowed just two earned runs and 21 hits in 24 innings, while striking out 27 and walking six.
basketball
Mercury proves too hot for Fever
At Indianapolis, Tina Charles scored a season-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, Diana Taurasi hit four 3-pointers and had 17 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 93-80 on Wednesday night. Charles, Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (4-13) with 20 points on 10-of-20 shooting.
football
Steelers re-sign safety Fitzpatrick
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a five-year contract Wednesday. Financial details were not released. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $73.6 million, which would make Fitzpatrick, 25, the highest-paid safety in the league.
Goodell testifying, but Snyder won’t
A lawyer representing Dan Snyder sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform saying that the Washington Commanders owner will not testify at a hearing next Wednesday as part of an investigation into the team’s workplace conduct. A spokeswoman for the committee said it intends to move forward with the hearing as scheduled and plans to respond to the letter from Snyder’s camp. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has accepted the invitation to testify and informed the committee on Wednesday that he will appear virtually, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.
Foxborough to host Army-Navy
The Army-Navy game will be played in New England for the first time, the service academies announced Wednesday as they revealed the five cities that will host the game over the next five years. Next year’s game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The 2024 game will be at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, followed by M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in 2025, the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2026, and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in 2027. Philadelphia, the game’s traditional home, has hosted 90 times and was previously announced as the host this year on Dec. 10.