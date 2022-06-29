Anyone who has registered for Turnstone’s Push, Paddle, Pedal challenge can meet Indiana University basketball players Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis during the mid-challenge rally at the Goalball Center for Excellence at Turnstone.
The challenge takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. July 9. The public is welcome to attend, and freewill donations are welcome.
Push, Paddle, Pedal is an annual challenge-style fundraiser that supports Turnstone’s mission to serve people with disabilities. Participants are working toward earning their 100-mile goals. The challenge is open until Aug. 31 and participants can register at any point.
Registration is $25. Information: p2p.onecause.com/pushpaddlepedal22.
baseball
TinCaps fall
The TinCaps lost for the fourth time in five games, falling to the West Michigan Whitecaps 14-4 at LMCU Ballpark despite two hits and an RBI for recent call-up Cole Cummings, who has five hits in his first two games with the TinCaps (28-43, 1-4 second half). Robert Hassell III went 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored. Fort Wayne walked nine Whitecaps hitters.
Basketball
Pacers retain former Mad Ant
The Indiana Pacers have exercised the team option on Oshae Brissett, 24, for next season. Brissett, who played for the Mad Ants in the 2020-21 season, averaged 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds last season.
Davis’ fundraiser slated for
Aug. 3
Former Purdue and South Side star Rapheal Davis’ second Bigger than Basketball fundraiser will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Fort Wayne Country Club, benefiting the Crew Life Foundation, which provides basketball camp scholarships for underprivileged youth. Former Purdue players Robbie Hummel and Chris Kramer, who played at Huntington North and for the Mad Ants, will be speakers.
Coaches headline College Hall list
Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun will join John Beilein and Lon Kruger in a star-studded cast of coaches who will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in November. Another longtime coach, Jerry Krause of Eastern Washington, will join them along with players Richard Hamilton of UConn, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman and Jimmy Walker of Providence.
Curry chosen to host ESPYs
Fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship, Stephen Curry will host the ESPYs. The show airs live on ABC on July 20 from Los Angeles.
Colleges
Lancers’ AD honored again
Grace’s Chad Briscoe was named Crossroads League Athletic Director of the Year for the fourth time (2010, 2017 and 2021). Grace sent six teams to the NAIA National Championships and had several others ranked in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll during the year. The athletic department had an overall GPA of 3.47, highest in Grace history.
Football
Ball State to play at Iowa in 2027
Ball State will face Iowa in a 2027 football game on Sept. 4 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Cardinals are 0-3 against the Hawkeyes.
Irish add receiver
Notre Dame football added four-star wide receiver Cam Williams to its 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Glen Ellyn, Illinois, native is the 111th-ranked player in the class, per 247sports.com, and the No. 19 receiver.
Golf
PFW names new women’s coach
Purdue Fort Wayne announced that Jim Earle has been hired to coach the women’s golf team. Earle spent the last four seasons at Central Michigan.