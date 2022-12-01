DOHA, Qatar – Robert Lewandowski left the field with a huge smile on his face after blowing kisses to fans and hugging teammates.
You’d never know his team just lost a crucial World Cup game 2-0 to Argentina.
But Poland scraped into the knockout stages of the tournament, despite Wednesday’s loss to the South American champions, after Salem Aldawsari’s stoppage-time goal for Saudi Arabia in a 2-1 defeat to Mexico.
That late goal ensured Poland finished as runner-up in Group C, ahead of Mexico on goal difference, to set up a last 16 game against France on Sunday.
“You can say it’s a happy defeat,” said Lewandowski, who failed to even have a shot on target. “I’m not happy with the way we played. Of course not. We can’t be happy with the game itself.”
Poland had been thoroughly outplayed by Argentina with Lewandowski an ineffective isolated figure as his team was pegged back for the duration of the game. Argentina had 24 attempts at goal, 13 on target. Poland had three, none on target.
“We didn’t want to take any risk and, you know, we achieved our result because we reached the next round,” Lewandowski said with a smile. “Even though we lost, we can be happy.”
AUSTRALIA 1, DENMARK 0: In Al Wakrah, Qatar, Australia advanced to the round of 16 by beating Denmark on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal.
It is Australia’s first time in the knockout stage since 2006. That was the only other time they advanced out of the group stage. Leckie took a pass just around the center circle and moved in and around a defender. He eventually hit a left-footed shot that beat Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Australia finished with six points in Group D..
TUNISIA 1, FRANCE 0: In Al Rayyan, Qatar, defending champion France won its group despite losing. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16.
Khazri ran at the heart of the French defense and beat two players before poking the ball into the bottom corner. It was Tunisia’s third victory at a World Cup. France forward Antoine Griezmann thought he had evened the score in the eighth minute of stoppage time but he was ruled offside following a video review. The French soccer federation filed a complaint over the diallowed goal.
MEXICO 2, SAUDI ARABIA 1: In Lusail, Qatar, Henry Martin and Luis Chaves scored a goal each in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive but the 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia was not enough as Mexico was eliminated from the group stage for the first time since 1978. Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups. That was tied with Brazil for the longest current streak.