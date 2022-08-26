Bishop Dwenger at North Side: The Legends are always a threat to score, but can they avoid the mistakes that cost them against Snider? Winner: Bishop Dwenger
Bishop Luers at Wayne: Two teams looking for Win No. 1. The Knights didn’t have a Week 1 highlight like Lamarion Nelson’s 204 rushing yards against Bishop Dwenger. Winner: Wayne
Snider at Carroll: A near toss-up on paper, it will be an emotional day for the Chargers, playing their first home game since the loss of Owen Scheele. Winner: Carroll
South Side at Northrop: Both teams took their lumps in Week 1, and Northrop’s Quentin Bowen is looking for his first win as a head coach. Winner: Northrop
Homestead at Concordia: The Cadets’ passing game will be an asset this season, but can they keep up with the Spartans? Winner: Homestead
Columbia City at Delta: The Eagles are traveling to Delta, which opened the season with a 34-28 win over Muncie Central. Winner: Columbia City
East Noble at NorthWood: Both teams held their Week 1 opponent to one touchdown. Winner: NorthWood
Garrett at DeKalb: The Railroaders were crushed by Adams Central in Week 1, while the Barons fell to Angola by a touchdown. Winner: DeKalb
Heritage at Norwell: The Patriots haven’t opened the season 2-0 since 2006. That won’t change against this Knights squad: Winner: Norwell
Huntington North at Jay County: We keep hearing the Patriots are improving – but not enough to knock off the Vikings. Winner: Huntington North
Leo at Angola: The Lions need their first win under coach Jason Doerffler, while Angola wants to regain its footing in the NECC. Winner: Leo
New Haven at Eastbrook: MasseyRatings.com has this game as a 50-50 toss-up. The Bulldogs are improved, but do they expect to win like the Panthers? Winner: Eastbrook
South Adams at Bellmont: The Braves were rocked by Heritage last week – it won’t get better against a more formidable ACAC opponent. Winner: South Adams
Bluffton at Manchester: The Tigers were shut out by Northfield last week, but Manchester lost to North Miami. Winner: Bluffton
Eastside at Adams Central: The Blazers have won the last two meetings, but the Jets are coming off a trip to the state finals. Will the edge come down to home field? Winner: Adams Central
Madison-Grant at Southern Wells: The Argylls dominated Tri-Central last week, and Southern Wells was not competitive against Fremont. Winner: Madison-Grant
Woodlan at Central Noble: The Cougars were humbled by West Noble last week, and they’ll be motivated to get a win against visiting Woodlan. Winner: Central Noble
Blackford at Fremont: Blackford was shut out by Jay County last week, while Fremont already has a win over the ACAC. Winner: Fremont
Lakeland at Churubusco: The Eagles are smarting after an early-season loss to Columbia City. Lakeland opened with a loss to S.B. St. Joseph. Winner: Churubusco
West Noble at Wawasee: The Chargers are 1-0 after beating Central Noble, while Wawasee was shut out by Tippy Valley. Winner: West Noble
Chesterton at Warsaw: The Tigers knocked off the No. 9 team in Class 5A on the road last week. Can they beat No. 10 at home this time? Winner: Warsaw
Peru at Whitko: These teams were shut out by a combined 83-0 last week. Winner: Peru
Last week: 16-4