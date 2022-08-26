We’re one week into the 2022 football season, so we now have four quarters of action to react (or overreact) to. Many of our top-ranked teams rolled to victory last Friday, but there were just enough intriguing results to shake up this week’s power poll.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Carroll (1-0): The Chargers were the clear favorite over Bishop Luers last week, but it’s hard not to be impressed by a 42-3 win in the SAC. Carroll’s quarterback Jimmy Sullivan is just a sophomore and new to the system, which definitely raises the chances of growing pains, but it also suggests he has plenty of opportunity to grow after being picked off twice while throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns. (No change from Week 1.)
2. Snider (1-0): Were there some miscues in a season-opening win over North Side? Sure. But the Panthers rushed for 255 yards, had plenty of big plays on defense and came away with a 20-18 win over North Side in the best SAC game of Week 1. (No change.)
3. Homestead (1-0): The Spartans easily handled Northrop in a 50-14 win last week, putting together 523 yards of total offense and going 7 for 9 on third down. (No change.)
4. Bishop Dwenger (1-0): The Saints were in control in a 35-13 win over Wayne – C.J. Davis was a star on both offense and defense, Sam Campbell threw for 274 yards (the majority of those to Davis). (No change.)
5. Warsaw (1-0): The most surprising result of the week may have been the Tigers’ 35-7 win over Michigan City, which opened the season highly ranked in many Class 5A preseason polls. Warsaw picked up 375 rushing yards, although the lack of passing game may limit the Tigers in the future. (Unranked last week)
Class 3A and 4A
1. Norwell (1-0): The Knights beat Mississinewa 22-7 last week, which means they’ve allowed a total of 13 points in the last four season openers combined. (No change.)
2. East Noble (1-0): Yes, Plymouth came into the season opener on an 11-game losing streak, but a 51-7 win is always a good way to start the season. A matchup against IFCA No. 7 NorthWood this week is going to reveal just how ready these Knights are to fight for another NE8 title. (Up one spot.)
3. New Haven (1-0): The Bulldogs’ 47-0 win over Marion was their largest margin of victory since a 60-6 victory over Norwell in 2016. (Unranked last week)
4. Leo (0-1): You don’t want to overreact to one result against a good team such as Kokomo – especially to the first result under a new coach and system. But being outscored 33-3 after taking a 10-0 lead and committing three turnovers suggests the Lions could be in trouble if they don’t improve in coming weeks. (Down two.)
5. Concordia (1-0): The Cadets opened the season with a 32-18 win over South Side. Ajani Washington had three catches for 114 yards and three touchdowns – not a bad way to start the season. (Unranked last week.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (1-0): The defending Class A state finalists don’t look like they’ve slowed down at all after a 56-6 win over Garrett. (Up one spot.)
2. Eastside (1-0): The Blazers are still blazing, racking up 515 yards of offense in a win over Woodlan. The Jets and Blazers will fight for small school honors this week. (Up one spot.)
3. South Adams (1-0): After a 35-0 win over Arcanum, the Starfires have pitched shutouts in four of their last five season openers. (Up one spot.)
4. Bishop Luers (0-1): There’s no shame in a Class 2A team falling to a Class 6A team such as Carroll – and the stats sheet isn’t quite as one-sided as a 42-3 loss would suggest. But three turnovers and no touchdowns scored can’t represent a great start to the season. (Down three spots.)
5. Churubusco (0-1): The Eagles also suffered a rough Week 1 loss at the hands of a larger rival (Columbia City, in this case). But let’s see how they do against teams their own size. (No change.)