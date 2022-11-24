As the metamorphosis of Austin Cripe from rail-thin prep shooter to college athlete nears its completion, West Noble coach Ethan Marsh thinks his Bethel-bound star still has plenty of his all-around game to show off.
“I keep joking with him, he doesn’t look like a cross country runner anymore like he did when he came in,” Marsh said. “I always thought his playmaking was one of the most underrated things about him. Everybody watches him shoot and they think he’s a really good shooter, but the way he sees the floor and can make plays for other guys, I think that’s always been his best asset.”
His shooting prowess (23.0 points per game) led West Noble to 14 wins last season, including a five-game win streak to close out the regular season after posting an 18.3 ppg mark as a sophomore. While Cripe will still factor heavily into West Noble’s offensive plans, his ability to involve his teammates will play a crucial role if the Chargers want to improve upon their sixth-place finish in the Northeast Corner Conference.
That’ll include fellow senior Nevin Phares, who played in all 23 games last year and averaged 5.8 points, along with classmates Derek Slone and Luke Schermerhorn. Junior Bradyn Barth, who improved as the season progressed, finishing with 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds, will give Cripe another interior option.
The two league standouts a year ago, Central Noble and Eastside, endured significant graduation losses. The Cougars saw all-everything guard Connor Essegian matriculate to Wisconsin after playing for the Class 2A state championship, while the Blazers graduated five significant players from a 25-2 squad.
“If we beat them we should win our conference,” Cripe said. “Those are definitely our most important games. I think we had a really good offseason, so I would say right now, pretty comfortably, we should win conference.”
With others experiencing marked roster turnover, Cripe’s steady hand on the offensive end gives Marsh perhaps the best returnee in the 12-team league.
“I think we’re up there,” Marsh said. “I think we have a shot. I think this is one year where some really good players graduated throughout the conference, so I think a lot of teams think they’re going to have a shot. I don’t think there’s a clear-cut favorite, but I think there’s a lot of teams that can win it.”
And with an additional 20 pounds on his frame, Marsh knows Cripe can shoulder the load, metaphorically as well as physically. Cripe plans to put the added heft on display at the defensive end of the floor as well.
“Honestly, it’s just working on my body,” Cripe said of his biggest improvement since last season. “I’ve really focused on the weight room.
“I think on defense, definitely, my senior year I want to guard the best player on the other team, one through five.”
Cripe’s offseason workouts at Bethel, coupled with the intensive work logged in the weight room, has Marsh’s excitement about the upcoming season matching that of his senior.
“Austin has really worked hard on his body this season,” Marsh said. “Going to Bethel, he saw what those expectations are for him.
“They were on him pretty early, and selfishly I’m glad he’s staying close.”