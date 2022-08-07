Recent Huntington North graduate Addison Wiley placed fifth in the 1,500-meter run in a personal-best time of 4:11.43 at the U20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Saturday.
Birke Haylom of Ethiopia won the race in a championship record 4:04.27.
Wiley improved on the Indiana girls 1,500 record she had previously set in June, when she won the U.S. Junior title in Eugene, Oregon, in 4:15.53. She finished second in her qualifying heat in 4:19.39 Thursday to advance to Saturday’s final.
Wiley’s 1,500 time Saturday is the sixth-fastest for a high school girl in U.S. history and her ninth state record set since January 2021.
Baseball
Around MLB
Former TinCap Franmil Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Cleveland Guardians, was designated for assignment Saturday. The 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus last week. … The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment. Simmons signed a $4 million deal in March. … The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow before their game at Minnesota on Saturday night.
Basketball
Fever losing skid hits 16 games
In Dallas, the Indiana Fever fell to the Dallas Wings 95-91 in overtime Saturday despite leading 50-38 at halftime, stretching their losing streak to 16 games. The Fever (5-29) took an 86-83 lead in overtime as Lexie Hull hit three free throws, but the Wings took an 89-86 lead on back-to-back jump shots by Marina Mabrey and never trailed again. Hull led the Fever with 17 points.
Football
Bears OT returns
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins returned to the field Saturday morning after missing seven practices with an undisclosed ailment. The NFL Network reported Monday the Bears were holding trade talks centered around the 2021 pick.
Hockey
Hockey Canada chairman resigns
Michael Brind’Amour has resigned as the chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors amid scrutiny of the organization for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men’s junior teams.
Horse racing
Life Is Good wins Whitney Stakes
Life Is Good led wire-to-wire and held off stablemate Happy Saver by two lengths to win the $1 million Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on a steamy Saturday.