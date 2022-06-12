Huntington North senior Addy Wiley set the girls national 1,600 record on Saturday, winning the event at the Grand Valley State University Midwest Redemption Meet in Allendale, Michigan, in 4:26.19.
She took more than 7 seconds off the national girls outdoor 1,600 record of 4:33.29, which was set by Alexa Efraimson at the Washington state championships in 2014.
Although converted mile times do not count for national records, her converted mile time of 4:27.73 would also have bested the indoor mile record of 4:28.25, set by Mary Cain in 2013, and the outdoor mile record of 4:33.87, set by Katelyn Tuohy in 2018.
Wiley, who has signed with Colorado, won Saturday’s race by 28 seconds. She won her third state title in the 1,600 in a meet record 4:37.98 last week.
BASEBALL
TinCaps’ winning streak ends
The TinCaps managed just two hits in a 4-0 loss to the Lake County Captains 4-0 at Parkview Field to snap a two-game winning streak. Fort Wayne starting pitcher Noel Vela gave up a grand slam in the sixth inning. Alexfri Planez hit the home run, a 441-foot shot that landed on top of the Summit Club in center field.
Sax’s son killed in Marine crash
Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax said his 33-year-old son, Capt. John J. Sax, was among five U.S. Marines killed during a training flight crash last in the California desert. John J. Sax, of Placer, California, was one of two pilots killed, along with Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire. Also killed were three crew chiefs: Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico.
Vols roll, even series with Irish
Luc Lipcius hit two home runs in an eight-run fifth inning and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee rolled to a 12-4 victory over Notre Dame to stay alive in the Knoxville Super Regional. The Volunteers (57-8) and Irish (39-15) will play a third game today with a berth in the College World Series on the line. Notre Dame beat Tennessee 8-6 on Friday.
GOLF
Ransburg leads local tourney
Rory Ransburg shot a 2-under 70 to take a 2-stroke lead over Jason Herberger and Cory Collins at the J Churchward Summit City Classic at Chestnut Hills Golf Club. The final round is set for today.
HOCKEY
Report: Komets sign defenseman
Defenseman Marc-Antoine Pepin, 21, will join the Komets next season, the Quebec newspaper Le Nouvelliste has reported. The Komets are unable to announce any player signings before Thursday, according to ECHL rules.