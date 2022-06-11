During this past offseason when Fort Wayne FC constructed its roster, head coach and sporting director Mike Avery preached the importance of developing a culture. His goal? A team rife with players excited to play in Fort Wayne, but perhaps more importantly, a team excited to play for Fort Wayne – the club as well as the city.
“The key for me is can we be a team that not only plays with each other, but for each other,” Avery said. “You need guys like Forster (Ajago) and others, when it’s their turn on the field, they shine, but when it’s someone else’s turn on the field, they’ll help them too.
“The whole goal of the experience for me is that we have a group of guys that (become) lifelong friends. I think if you accomplish that, the winning follows.”
And with five wins and a draw in eight matches across all competitions, including a 4-2 record in USL League Two play, Fort Wayne FC finds itself but a single point behind the Valley Division-leading South Bend Lions.
That culture building Avery spoke of will get tested today, when Fort Wayne and South Bend play at 7 p.m. at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field in the latest installment of the St. Joe Rivers Derby.
Some of the club’s most ardent supporters witnessed Avery’s team-building exercises in person at the club’s preseason meet-the-team night, as Alexandre Frank stepped onto a chair to answer several questions in the “hot seat.”
As Ajago explained, hearing the players and staff open up about themselves and their upbringing in soccer only helps strengthen the bonds of friendship within the club. Ajago knew full well, even from the club’s initial contact, that culture building stood paramount in Fort Wayne FC’s goals.
“When I got the call, they said, ‘We want good guys and want them to play for the team and the fans,’ ” Ajago said. “If you have a good environment, then you’re always ready to perform. Being around good people is always nice. I was so happy, and I didn’t think twice about it.”
And Ajago lives up to Avery’s expectation based on that initial contact. On the field, Ajago stands as one of four players for Fort Wayne FC who has seen time in all six Valley Division contests, and he leads the club in goals scored in league play.
Although Ajago didn’t play in either of the team’s friendlies – a victory over the defending national champion Indy Eleven Academy and Tuesday’s draw against FC Cincinnati 2 of MLS Next – the starting striker left an impression in other ways.
Namely, by serving as the club’s biggest supporter, be it through cheering, or waving a Fort Wayne FC flag, or celebrating with teammates after goals. His positive, infectious demeanor continues to inspire his teammates, all in the name of cultivating the culture Avery sought out when building his club’s roster.
“I think it’s something that goes missing sometimes, you get so focused on the winning that you forget the relationships and the connections,” Avery said. “It’s been really fun for me, it’s been really fun for them. They get along really well, and you see that when they play.”