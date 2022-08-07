Before his start against the South Bend Cubs on Saturday at Parkview Field, Jackson Wolf told first baseman Cole Cummings, "All I need is one."
The Fort Wayne left-hander was as good as his word, pitching six shutout innings and giving up two hits. He had to be that good, because the TinCaps gave him exactly what he asked for: one run. Fort Wayne won the second game of the doubleheader against the Cubs on Saturday 1-0 after dropping the first contest 6-3. With a win Sunday, the TinCaps can extend their streak of unbeaten series to five, a season-high.
Wolf was the star of the nightcap, turning in his third straight excellent start and his third quality start of the season. His curveball was magnificent all night – he threw one particularly nasty 73 mph hook to top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, who had eight hits in the first four games of the series, to strike him out with two on in the third inning, the only real jam Wolf encountered – and he kept hitters off balance by mixing in his low-80s changeup and his low-90s fastball. He threw all three pitches for strikes for the most part – 55 of his 88 pitches found the zone.
"Sequencing was really good," the 23-year-old lefty said of his start. "Using that curveball off that fastball in the upper part of the zone and then working down in the zone (with the curve). That makes my changeup play even better, too. Once I can get that flow going and that sequence, I kind of just start riding the wave from there."
Because it was a doubleheader, the games were only seven innings apiece. Wolf lobbied manager Brian Esposito to leave him in for the seventh, but the first-year TinCaps skipper went with right-hander Seth Mayberry instead and the 22-year-old finished the game with little drama for his second save.
"I felt great, I was fighting to get back out there, but Espo's always looking out for us pitchers and our health and making sure we keep our pitch counts in a spot where we remain healthy and get back out there for the next start," said Wolf, who has pitched seven innings once this year. "So as much as I wanted to get back out there, it's full trust in Espo and full trust in Mayberry who was out there and got the job done. ... Give the ball to (him) and I've got no doubts."
Wolf is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, a three-start string in which he has pitched 16 innings and given up only one earned run while striking out 16, walking five and surrendering just eight hits. In mid-July, he made a small tweak in his delivery after watching himself on film: following his leg kick, he is now bringing his torso toward the ground directly, rather than working it around his body as he had done before. That little change seems to have unlocked something and made his delivery somewhat more repeatable.
"Just doing some simple mound work and drills to clean up what we saw (on film), that's the only adjustment I've made other than getting right back out there mentally and knowing hitting is hard and all I have to do is trust my stuff and have faith we're going to go out there and have a good (start)," he said.
Wolf's start salvaged a doubleheader in which the TinCaps did not hit particularly well, as they totaled only nine hits in 13 innings at the plate. Of those nine hits, three came from one source: outfielder Joshua Mears, who reached base four times in the two games and had a double and an RBI. The Padres' No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com has a hit in nine of his last 10 games and looks infinitely more confident at the plate than he did when he was sent from the TinCaps to the Arizona Complex League during a brutal stretch in May. During one plate appearance Saturday, Mears took back-to-back breaking balls out of the zone to start an at-bat with the bases loaded and eventually drew a walk to bring in a run. Those are pitches he might well have swung over the top of back in May, but he seems to be seeing the ball much better now. When he's right, Mears is an extremely formidable hitter and he seems to be right at this point.
The TinCaps might well have swept the doubleheader if not for some uncharacteristically poor defense in Game 1. Two errors netted the Cubs a pair of unearned runs and two more defensive miscues that didn't go down as errors – a poor relay throw that allowed a runner to score from first on a double and a hard ground ball that turned into a single instead of an inning-ending double play or even a forceout – helped South Bend post two more tallies. In a series in which the margins have been razor-thin (three games decided by one run, none by more than three), that was enough to sink Fort Wayne despite the visitors issuing five walks in the third inning.
So it has gone for the TinCaps in this second half: one step forward and one back, treading water for the most part after a 2-9 start. They haven't been quite successful enough to climb back into the East Division playoff race, but they've played enough good baseball to make it seem possible. Time is running very short now, however. Wins have to start piling up and fast.