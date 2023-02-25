Adam Turner, right, of Kendallville competes in a mas wrestling bout during a demonstration of the sport at the Professional Firefighters Union Hall in Fort Wayne in January. Turner won a world championship in the sport at the Olympia World Fitness Expo in Las Vegas in December and will look to defend his title at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, next week. Midwest Mas Wrestling President John O’Connor, standing over the competitors, officiated the bouts during the demonstration.