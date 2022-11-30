AL KHOR, Qatar – The Netherlands still has a long way to go to match the “total football” teams of the 1970s, or even the more offensive “Oranje” squads that reached the World Cup final in 2010 and finished third in 2014.
Still, a 2-0 win over Qatar on Tuesday ensured the Dutch advanced to the round of 16 by finishing first in Group A while the Qataris, who were already eliminated, became the first host to lose all three of its group matches at the World Cup.
“If you play against Qatar everybody will think and expect that you’ll win 5-0 or more, but this tournament has shown that it’s very difficult,” Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen, who earned player of the match honors, said through an interpreter.
“We’re very critical of ourselves and we need to improve,” Klaassen added. “But we have progressed and we’re going to move on.”
Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead midway through the first half with his third goal in as many matches and Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half.
The Netherlands, a three-time runner-up at the World Cup, will next face the United States for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Qatar, which was making its tournament debut, won the 2019 Asian Cup. But the team’s Spanish coach, Félix Sánchez, said that the Asian Cup can’t be compared to the World Cup.
“We came here trying to compete and we managed to do that,” Sánchez said, adding that he wasn’t sure about his future status with the team. “One of the things about our national team is that we have a long-term plan that doesn’t depend on me or anyone else.
“We’re going to rest for a few days and we’re going to keep working and planning.”
SENEGAL 2, ECUADOR 1: In Al Rayyan, Qatar, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 by volleying home the winner.
Koulibaly scored three minutes after Senegal’s Moises Caicedo evened the score at 1-1. Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. Caicedo scored his goal in the 67th. Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated if the score stayed 1-1.
ENGLAND 3, WALES 0: In Al Rayyan, Qatar, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden scored to put England into the last 16.
England coach Gareth Southgate opted to put both players in the starting lineup for the team’s final Group B match and they responded with all three goals. England will next face Senegal in the round of 16.
Wales finished in last place in the group and has been eliminated. Southgate had faced calls to freshen up his team after the 0-0 draw with the United States. He brought in Rashford and Foden into a new look attack and it worked.