Make it four in a row for Rory Ransburg.
He shot a final-round 1-under 71 on Sunday at Brookwood Golf Club, capturing the championship at the Golf Garage Am Open.
He finished the two-day event at 8 under, giving him victories in four consecutive 2022 Fort Wayne Golf Association events. He also won the Summit City Classic, the Hall of Fame Championship, and the Little City, on the heels of winning the 2021 City Championship at Brookwood.
Ransburg, 43, a former East Noble and University player, has won 10 of 18 events he’s entered since joining the FWGA in 2019.
He came into Sunday tied with Lance Hoch for the lead, but Hoch’s 75 dropped him to seventh place at 4 under.
Nick Holder finished second at 7 under with a closing 70. Hunter Melton was at 6 under with a 72. At 5 under were Carson Stohler (68), Mickey Belt (68) and Alex Loche (71).