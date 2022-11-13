Instead of sitting in a high school classroom, freshman Jovanny Diaz spent a recent weekday morning in a college gymnasium surrounded by his Fort Wayne Community Schools peers.

The teens shared more than a school district, however. They shared an ethnicity, and they were at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne for a college and career pathways conference organized by Latinos Count.

About 20 mentors sat among the students and talked about their journeys from high school to their current positions in the workplace. The event opened Diaz’s eyes to career possibilities, he said, noting the value of hearing from other Hispanic people.

“If he can do it, I can do it,” Diaz said, describing the power of seeing mentors who look like him.

Steve Corona, executive director of Latinos Count, worries about students’ postsecondary plans and what they could mean for northeast Indiana’s economy. And for good reason.

In 2012, Indiana set a goal that 60% of working-age residents would have a quality college degree or credential by 2025. As of last year, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education said, the educational attainment rate was 48%. A more recent percentage was unavailable.

College-going rates have been declining since at least 2015, and data from the high school graduating class of 2020 showed the steepest slide yet – falling to 53% from 59%, the most recent Indiana College Readiness Report found.

The percentage of students going directly from high school to college was even worse at seven Allen County high schools, including six where racial minority students represented at least 40% of that year’s overall enrollment.

Statewide, college-going rates among Black students fell to 43% from 50%, and the likelihood of Hispanic students attending college slid to 44% from 49%, the report found.

Meanwhile, gaps persist among on-time college completion rates for white vs. minority students. This is despite an overall 11-percentage-point increase in the last five years, to 45.3%. A report this year found that Hispanic and Black students are less likely to graduate on time than their peers. Completion rates for those groups were 38.2% and 23.1%, respectively.

“One exacerbates the other,” said Chris Lowery, Indiana commissioner for higher education. “If the college-going rate for Black and Hispanic/Latino students is significantly lower, that builds on challenges we already have that exist. For everyone to have the opportunities that we all want individuals to have in society, those are clear indications that we’ve got to do better.”

‘This works’

The benefits of Indiana’s early college promise program – which allows income-eligible students to earn up to four years of tuition in the state for free – are well documented by the Commission for Higher Education.

A report released in June, for example, said 21st Century Scholars were more than 50% more likely to attend college than the statewide average. The study found 81% of 21st Century Scholars attend college versus the statewide average of 53%. The commission has recommended that all eligible students should be enrolled automatically.

Students must sign up for the free tuition program in seventh or eighth grade, and Lowery said too many miss the opportunity for reasons including not knowing about the program and language barriers.

“The student is the one who falls through the cracks,” Lowery said.

Corona, who also serves on the FWCS board, is trying to remove language barriers by having bilingual volunteers speak with families about 21st Century Scholars during school events. He tested the idea during registration this year at Memorial Park Middle School, which enrolled about 130 Hispanic students last academic year.

“We didn’t have one parent that said, ‘No, thank you,’ ” Corona said, describing the appreciation and gratitude he saw when families had someone speak Spanish to them. “What we found out was, this works.”

Most guidance counselors at FWCS’ middle and high schools aren’t fluent in Spanish. Although schools provide translated documents, those can be inadequate because some information is complicated and confusing even for English-speaking parents, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

Corona is planning a similar effort involving bilingual speakers in February, when parents will be in buildings for parent-teacher conferences. The number of schools visited will be based on the number of volunteers recruited, he said, adding money is needed to support the initiative.

“For families who have no prior experience with going to college, it can be a challenge to navigate,” Stockman said. “We do have interpreters who work with our schools and are available for parent-teacher conferences, but we don’t have enough. The additional support from Latinos Count will greatly benefit our families.”

‘Life-changing programs’

Latinos Count is just one organization working to connect minority students with opportunities. Purdue University Fort Wayne and the Bloom Project have twice collaborated on a program to help Black male teens take what might be their first major steps toward a college education.

Devaughn Whitt said the three days and two nights he spent at Purdue Fort Wayne in July was enough time for him to realize he won’t feel out of place when he attends college.

“If it’s like this, I’m definitely going to go,” said Whitt, an eighth grader at Miami Middle School.

Whitt was among about 40 boys who participated in the Purdue Fort Wayne College Experience. The event, which began in 2021, is an effort between the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Bloom Project.

The Bloom Project, a nonprofit, offers mentoring, college preparation, service learning, character development and career exploration opportunities to minority males ages 12 to 18 in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

Purdue Fort Wayne was excited to host the experience for a second year, said MarTeze Hammonds, the university’s chief diversity officer.

“Hearing from last year’s students about the impact this college experience had on their lives was simply amazing,” Hammonds said in a statement. “I was in their shoes not that long ago – attending life-changing programs similar to what we are offering – and that memory has never left me.”

Supported by the Foellinger Foundation, the program offered an immersive glimpse of college life with a schedule that included campus tours, social activities and class time in Neff Hall and the Engineering, Technology and Computer Science Building.

Fazhaun Alston, who participated in the experience in its inaugural year, returned to the program as a college-bound chaperone. Sampling university life as a high school student was reassuring, Alston said, and interactions with faculty showed him college instructors aren’t always like what’s shown on TV.

Bishop Luers High School freshman Quenten Price was especially interested in one aspect of collegiate life – residential living.

“I want to see what a dorm looks like,” he said, noting Purdue Fort Wayne’s accommodations are impressive.

Mapping a future

As Black and Latino students dream about the future and learn about their talents, Corona wants them to know there are local and Indiana-based companies – particularly those committed to diversity initiatives – that are interested in them.

“If you’re motivated, if you (have) some pretty good skills – look at it: You got a company that wants somebody that looks like you,” Corona said, “and they now know that you’re probably going to stick around.”

Subject Matters: Diversity in Schools A series looking at changes, challenges, occasional tensions, and opportunities that come with increasingly diverse student populations.

But many students don’t know what they want to do after high school, Corona said. He has encouraged students to think about their futures by visiting teens in programs such as Jobs for America’s Graduates.

“I talk about, you have a gift. God has given you a gift,” Corona said. “And you’ve got to figure out what that is.”

Over two days last month, the Latinos Count college and career pathways conference brought more than 250 Hispanic high school students to Ivy Tech, where local experts talked about five “positive pathways” after high school – college, work, military service, the skilled trades and entrepreneurship.

The latter was inspired by students who are undocumented and unauthorized to work in this country, Corona said. For them, he said, they have no viable pathway, and they will more than likely do what their parents do – work in a cash economy.

“What we’ve discovered is that there’s nothing that prevents that individual from creating an LLC and going to work as the owner of this business,” Corona said.

Corona encouraged the conference’s adult participants to talk about their obstacles – such as unplanned pregnancies, arrests and school expulsions – because teens need to know they can be successful despite setbacks.

JoAnne Alvarez said such events can be emotional, even for adults. Alvarez – who is the executive director of diversity, equity and belonging for the local Ivy Tech campus – said Corona once asked the Latino professionals to stand and introduce themselves. The group included a doctor, lawyer, pipefitter, construction worker and educator.

“Just to see the diversity in all of the career paths was even emotional for me as the mentor,” Alvarez said. “I don’t often have the opportunity to have people who look like me all gathered in one space, and so I can only imagine what it felt like for the students.”

Snider High School freshman Arielle Schuhlein said it meant a lot to see so many brown faces.

“Oh my God, we all exist,” she said, explaining Hispanic students are interspersed throughout the building during school.

Wayne High School sophomore Alexa Cabrera appreciated being around others who could relate to her experience of being a first-generation college student.

“It definitely makes a difference,” she said.