Bryen Warfield had two powerful experiences many minority students don’t get even once – the opportunity to learn from someone who looks like them.

Warfield, the director of bands and orchestra at Homestead High School, had a Black music teacher in elementary school and a Black choir teacher in middle school.

“I constantly had these exposures to folks that look like me,” Warfield said, noting he also had musicians in his family. “When it came to, ‘Hey, you should do this as a career,’ it’s like, ‘OK, well, I’ve seen it before.’ ”

In college, his tuba professor at the University of Louisville was Black, and he later worked with a Black band director at Ohio State University.

“I’m certain that had I not been exposed to that, I wouldn’t be here or teaching anybody to do anything. I’d be an architect or something like that,” Warfield said. “So the representation thing is critical.”

That’s missing in many K-12 classrooms, however.

About 20% of public school teachers nationwide are people of color compared with slightly more than 50% of students, according to a Rand Corp. report released in September. More minority teachers work in schools where minority students make up a majority, the research organization found, but even there, 40% to 80% of teachers are white.

The educator workforce is less diverse in Indiana. Of full-time teachers in public and private schools, 92% were white in 2021, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Statewide enrollment data for that year show 66% of all students were white.

Allen County’s four public school districts – which saw their collective enrollment shift to 55% white in 2021 from 62% white a decade earlier – reported similar trends. Together, the corporations employed a full-time teaching staff that was 92% white in 2021, only slightly down from 93% in 2011.

“The statistics are really stubborn,” said Isabel Nuñez, School of Education dean at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Teachers are generally white, middle-class women, Nuñez said, and – as a matter of equity – it doesn’t feel right that all students don’t learn from people with a variety of backgrounds.

“When there is such a mismatch between the demographics of the student population and the demographics of the teaching population, then that makes it even more troubling,” Nuñez said.

She stressed that white, middle-class women can be excellent, inspiring and supportive teachers for children of all backgrounds.

“But there is something special about sharing some language, sharing some cultural references, maybe sharing some experiences,” Nuñez said, “that can create a really deep bond.”

Fitting in

When Southwest Allen County Schools asked residents for their feedback during a listening tour last spring, stakeholders told the 7,800-student district they wanted a more diverse staff.

State data show minorities represented just 2% of SACS’ full-time teachers in 2021, compared to 24% of students.

SACS shares its constituents’ desire for a more diverse workforce, but the district is limited because few minorities pursue teaching, said LuAnn Erickson, director of human resources.

“Our issue is, when we interview for any teaching position, I very seldom interview a minority,” she said. “We just don’t have the applicants. And maybe part of that is the perception of us, too, that we don’t have a lot of African-American teachers.”

Warfield grew up in Indianapolis and previously worked at Whiteland Community High School in Johnson County. He applied to SACS with memories of competing against Homestead as a student. He knew the band was stellar and the district excelled academically.

Now in his sixth year at Homestead, Warfield said he’ll never forget his first staff meeting. More than 100 people were in the room, he said, and only one other person was Black.

He knew he had to make some changes to fit in with the larger community.

“At the time, I had dreadlocks, and they were a lot longer than what I have now,” Warfield said, noting nobody pressured him to alter his appearance. “I just knew then, I was like, I can’t have this hairstyle, and they can’t be this way teaching here because they just don’t fit in. I felt uncomfortable.”

Marcus Trice, another Black educator, joined the Homestead faculty after working elsewhere, including at Ball State University and telecommunications companies. A speech teacher, Trice said he has never felt like the odd man out. He’s used to working in places where few people look like him.

“It’s been so much of the kind of the fabric of my experience, that it’s always been that way,” said Trice, who is also in his sixth year at SACS. “The color of someone’s skin doesn’t change the delivery of my message. I value what I’m teaching, what I bring to the learning experience.”

Recruitment

Fort Wayne Community Schools also struggles with staffing classrooms with teachers who reflect the district’s minority-majority enrollment. State data show 12% of FWCS full-time educators represented minorities in 2021 compared to 62% of students.

Steve Corona, the longest-serving FWCS board member, said having Rose Costello as the district’s executive director of human resources is bound to help because it illustrates the district’s commitment to diversity. Costello, who previously worked in higher education, started the job in May.

“It’s a signal to job applicants,” Corona said. “Wow, Rose Costello – a Latina – in charge of hiring practices.”

Costello said it’s important for her department to be mindful of the language in job descriptions. Along with getting the required qualifications right – not too narrow and not too broad – Costello said the wording should appeal to people of all backgrounds.

FWCS’ primary objective is to recruit qualified applicants, Costello said, but the district might consider someone’s diverse background as a benefit when candidates are otherwise equally equipped for the job.

“We know that diversity in our workforce in our schools creates a (richer) experience,” she said.

Warfield, the Homestead teacher, suggests districts visit historically Black colleges and universities to recruit more minority educators.

But human resources officials at SACS and FWCS said that usually isn’t fruitful because the closest HBCU is hours away, and it’s difficult to attract employees from distant cities if they don’t already have some connection to Fort Wayne.

Erickson, the SACS human resources director, said her predecessor wouldn’t recruit in southern Indiana for that reason.

“It is a struggle,” she said, noting teachers typically don’t move for the money.

Money matters

Hiring more minority teachers goes deeper than school districts’ recruitment strategies.

“There aren’t very many minorities that get into teaching. There just aren’t,” Erickson said. “How do we attract them into the field? Because it’s almost too late when I post a position if there aren’t graduates.”

This is a longstanding problem not easily explained because it is influenced by multiple factors, including family obligations, said Nuñez, the Purdue Fort Wayne dean.

Teaching can be unattractive to minority students because they often feel pressured to pursue careers that can support not just themselves but also extended family, she said. The profession, she added, isn’t well compensated compared to others requiring similar levels of education.

The Rand study – which surveyed teachers of color about strategies to recruit and retain more minority teachers – said aspiring minority teachers are more likely than their white peers to incur debt while pursuing their studies, and an increased student debt burden can make the relatively low-paying profession unattractive.

Those surveyed for the report, titled “Prioritizing Strategies to Racially Diversify the K–12 Teacher Workforce,” identified higher pay and loan forgiveness as their top approaches to recruit and retain more educators of color.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education offers scholarships specifically for aspiring educators of color. They include the William A. Crawford Minority Teacher Scholarship, which is geared to first-time undergraduate minority students, with “minority” legislatively defined as Black and Hispanic individuals. Recipients must agree to apply for Indiana teaching positions and, if hired, teach in the state for at least three years.

The most recent application cycle had 217 recipients, a 70% increase over the last five years, according to the agency. The fiscal year 2018 cycle had 128 recipients.

“To me, that’s heartening,” Commissioner Chris Lowery said. “I want to see those numbers much higher.”

Recent data show more minority students are applying for the Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship, which annually provides 200 aspiring teachers up to $7,500 a year for four academic years. Recipients agree to teach for five years at an eligible Indiana school or repay the corresponding, prorated amount of the scholarship.

The 2021-22 cycle had 437 applicants, with 7% representing minorities, the agency said. The next application cycle had 626 applications, with 9% from students of color. Applications for the current cycle are due Jan. 31.

“There is intentionality on the part of a lot of people to make students aware of these opportunities and really prepare individuals to be in our school buildings,” Lowery said.

‘Unfortunate cycle’

Money can’t solve everything, however.

Students might be reluctant to return to the classroom in a professional role because they didn’t see themselves reflected in their K-12 curriculum, said Nuñez of Purdue Fort Wayne. She cited history textbooks as an example.

“If they feel excluded from their own school days,” she said, “then why choose to be in that space for your work life as well?”

Minorities are particularly affected by the factors that are dissuading people in general from wanting to be teachers, such as worsening disrespect for the profession, Nuñez said. She described the way teachers have been discussed and addressed in public conversation in recent years – including being told they can’t be trusted and labeled as communists – as destructive and vicious.

“Imagine being a young person of color who’s interested in teaching. That student probably gets that stuff all the time anyway,” Nuñez said. “Why subject yourself to even more vitriol?”

And it doesn’t help when there are few role models to show students that someone can come from their neighborhood or background.

“It’s kind of an unfortunate cycle,” Nuñez said.