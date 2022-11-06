I am 15 years old and have been a student in Christian, private, and public educational settings since I started school at 2 years old. My experiences with teachers and students have been diverse, but not necessarily inclusive or equitable.
What does it mean to be valued in a school setting? To feel important, relevant, beneficial, worthy, and appreciated are all prime examples of feeling valued. I feel most valued in the classroom when my hand is raised and I am acknowledged, when I can express my feelings without judgment, and when I can be my authentic self. School staff can be instrumental in making sure all students feel valued and appreciated, no matter their background.
Equity. I can recall an incident in fourth grade when the teacher put a multiplication problem on the board and asked who could solve it. My hand, along with a Caucasian male’s hand were raised, and the teacher called on him. He answered correctly, and then she commented that I would not have known the answer because she didn’t teach multiplication yet. Unbeknownst to her, I had a tutor who already taught me multiplication, and I was excited to share what I learned. The teacher continuously cut me off when I tried to explain that I knew the answer, without acknowledging that I too could have been right. I chose not to raise my hand for the remainder of the school year.
Diversity. An example of diversity happened during my 8th grade year. My Algebra teacher made a comment to a Black male student with dreadlocks, also known as dreads or locs. (Locs are rope-like strands of hair formed by locking or braiding the hair). For as long as I've known him, he has worn his hair in this style. This spring, he decided to cut his locs and wear a “traditional” low haircut. After showing up to school the following day, he walked into the classroom and our teacher made the following comment, “Oh wow! Look at you! You look professional now!” To my surprise, my classmate did not respond. In my mind it was microaggressive behavior. She devalued him at that moment. What message was she trying to convey, did he not look professional before? I know several professionals who wear locs in their workplace.
Inclusion. Ballet is an extracurricular activity that occupied my time 4 days a week. I was the only black girl in my ballet and pointe class. I never felt comfortable or included. I always felt like my brown skin was not supposed to be in “their” white space. A standard uniform for ballet is wearing pink tights, pink flats, as well as pink pointe shoes. The uniform is designed to complement their skin tones and extend their leg line. I always wondered why I could not wear brown tights and shoes to complement me. As I researched by looking at Black ballerinas on social media, I observed that the tights and shoes they wore were brown, so why couldn’t I? After talking to the director, I’m happy to say that I can now wear brown tights and flats.
As I reflect on my experiences of being Black in predominantly white settings, I give thanks to my parents, who always make me aware of what diversity, equity, and inclusion sounds like, looks like, and feels like in private and public settings. I know who I am and I know what to expect and not to accept from anyone.