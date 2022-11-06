Bells. Ringing every hour. Warning late students. Signaling the day is over. The same bells that make our world go round can end that same world.
Ring.
For many of us, school takes away. Taking away our free time, our independence, and our excitement to get up in the morning. But it doesn’t have to. I’ve seen the excitement as my peers walk through those double doors. I’ve sensed the buzz in the air at the end of every summer. I’ve witnessed school bring people together for lifetimes. But I’ve also seen school ruin relationships, destroy mental health, and bury self-esteem. How can such a fine line separate two vastly different outcomes? And how do we stay on the right side of that line?
Ring.
I walked into the locker room feeling a sense of belonging. The cross-country team has always been my home away from home – a chance to escape the world and work hard. But I’m lucky. My coaches and teammates treat everyone with the same respect, regardless of experience or skill level. This is a good start, but by no means is this the only key to inclusion and encouragement. To have a place where everyone feels equal. Where the playing field is leveled, that’s where communities are built, and comfort thrives. Without those core ideals, the basis of an inclusive group is unattainable.
Ring.
Love, joy, and safety. The missing links. The inescapable must-haves of an alluring community. We need these three things in our lives. These values can come from various places; however, they need to come from somewhere. Surrounded by friends and a caring staff enables me to experience these necessities at school. I’m not the only one, however. In a public-school study consisting of 24 eighth-grade students in 2019-2020, findings showed that the students experienced positive emotions, such as happiness, excitement, curiosity, and wonder during school hours . While not every school would produce the same findings as this study, it’s important to see that it’s possible. I experience this possibility every day. Students, my fellow peers, who are longing to go and stay at school. To them, school represents a haven providing the necessities to feel included and loved. How do we fulfill that reality for all students in all schools?
Ring.
Opportunity. The opportunity to learn, grow and succeed. This is how the public school system can provide an equal and equitable atmosphere for all students. Catering to each student’s needs depending on their given situation. It’s important to achieve this difficult task whilst still ensuring that the community semblance is met. Specifically, coaches, teachers, counselors, and principals should work hard to provide opportunities. Opportunities to get involved with the world around us. Whether that looks like making strong friendships with the students in our classroom or enabling us to become immersed in the community.
Ring.
As the bells ring, we as students will either let loose a sigh of relief or express our sadness. We will sprint for the door or hold fast to our seats. We will cheer to leave or beg to stay. We will rush home or stay in the home you’ve created. The choice is yours. Which would you rather?
Ring.