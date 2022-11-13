Nothing in the world is more awkward than being in a place that you don’t feel welcomed in. Whether that’s with a sport or physics class, it makes it nearly impossible to thrive in.
When I work in group activity in school, I get the most out of groups that are inclusive and cooperative.
Out of all the classes that I’ve taken through high school, the ones that I’ve learned the most were when I worked with friends and other peers on assignments. Sometimes you can learn better from a friend explaining a problem than a teacher. As teenagers, we relate to each other more, making it very crucial that we have peers we can go to and talk to. During the fall season, when my soccer team all works together and communicates as one, the game results reflect that. When teens work with other students, it creates a learning space.
Teens that welcome other students' ideas make them feel comfortable, and they create a safe space. Safe spaces allow you to take a break from unwanted opinions and it’s an effective way to help express creativity. Representation is very important to me as well.
As one of the only Black girls in most of my classes, and the only Black girl on my travel soccer team for many years, it makes you start to question things. When you’re one out of 20 kids you start to feel like you’re different from everyone else no matter how many friends you have. When I see someone who looks like me, I feel a sense of belonging and social acceptance.
Social acceptance is key to a human’s growth and development. When students take time to recognize and embrace our similarities and differences, we learn a lot about our peers, but most importantly about who we are as individuals. We gain different perspectives on numerous topics when we listen and talk to people from different backgrounds. When I feel valued at school and at practice, I feel important and vital to that situation.
When I feel important, I’m comfortable enough to go to a teacher and ask for help on an assignment, leading myself to succeed in the future. Feeling valued helps with performance and builds confidence for the future. It’s so important that we live and learn in a diverse environment that promotes individual growth.
At school and in extracurriculars there are many different efforts for students to be welcomed, valued and encouraged to succeed. Amp Lab is a great advocate for inclusivity. One of Amp Lab’s biggest goals is to create a culture where every student can succeed and learn something about us that we didn’t know when we first got there.
The teachers at Amp Lab push you out of your comfort zone to communicate and to other students from different high schools. They emphasize working as a team by doing a lot of group work and sharing our ideas to people around us. All of the teachers that I talked to welcomed me with open arms and asked about my interests outside of school and future goals that I want to accomplish. They want to help prepare us for the next level whether that is college, apprenticeship or a trade.
When students have people, they can go to who respect, welcome and value them, it makes students feel empowered and loved.