I used to stay quiet because I believed people discriminated against had priority to speak before me. If I wasn’t denied equity, was it my place to emphasize its value?
But beginning my final year at the high school that exposed me to much of the diversity I have experienced, I realized my perspective could persuade those who don’t understand diversity’s benefit to schools.
My growth since broadening my social environment is a testament to how diverse ideas and backgrounds help everyone, not just those who experience bigotry. Becoming an ally to those denied equity is a meaningful way to begin reparations for the injustices they face and calling for diverse schools is an important first step.
Growing up in southwest Fort Wayne, there wasn’t much diversity in my daily life. I played with kids living around me, so they were all upper-middle-class, able-bodied, Caucasian, Christian, whose mothers and fathers worked reliable jobs. Grade school brought more people like that. Of course, there was a variety of people at grocery stores and restaurants, but those I spent every day with influenced me so much more than those I saw across an aisle infrequently.
One reason my parents chose to send me to a high school not near our house was because they wanted me to be around teenagers who were different than me. By going there, I became friends with a more diverse crowd, learned about my privilege, and grew a deeper understanding of inequity in America. I believe people who aren't taught this while young have a harder time accepting it as adults.
Many complain about division in our country, but not all those people try to bridge gaps the lack of diversity creates. Don’t be fooled thinking it’s simply a political divide; how could there not be the result of the other demographic divisions?
America won’t accept all races, sexual orientations, abilities, cultures, religions, genders, etc. if we don’t all become friendly classmates first. It’s harder to empathize with strangers than people with whom we are familiar. The first step to bringing our country closer is increasing diversity in the education system; it will teach from young ages that these differences are wonderful, and we should be intermingled enough to appreciate them all.
If we are taught alongside people of every background, our country will flourish. Schools aren’t just places to memorize facts and formulas; that can be done individually. Their purpose is to foster a community which enables students to learn from each other. Is a school fostering that type of social growth if every student belongs to the same monolithic persona? I understand diversity is difficult to have in some institutions because finances dictate where people live, and with the wealth and homeownership gap widening, people from similar demographics often live near each other and attend the same school.
Last year on the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council, we hosted a Mental Health Symposium with attendees from multiple school districts. Seeing how the diversity created such powerful small group discussions, I had an idea that those high schools could implement an exchange program. SACS, FWCS, NACS, and EACS students could spend a semester or year at a high school different from the one they normally attend enabling them to meet new people, take different classes, and most importantly exchange ideas and foster the diversity that some schools lack. This would be difficult, but sometimes a radical idea is needed to make the change that is necessary.