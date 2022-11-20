School is a place where students go to learn and improve their education. However, it is also a place where they grow as young people and flourish both academically and socially. Because of this, schools should reflect the real world in its diversity in order to enrich students and give them differing viewpoints, enabling students to understand others and make creative solutions that benefit everybody.
Students should feel welcomed in the learning environment because school should prepare them for their future. Growing in a place that is isolated from others that are either similar or different can be detrimental to the way students see the world and their peers.
In lower and middle school, I had to go to a religion class in which Christianity was the only religion being taught. I was not able to learn about the religion I grew up with, Hinduism. Ironically, my school calls itself secular. I can tell you more about the Book of Job than the Ramayana, a Hindu epic. I always felt left out when a student who went to Sunday School would instantly be able to answer a question by quoting the Bible word for word. If I would have been able to learn about more world religions earlier, I would have felt that the school was more balanced.
Additionally, in the daily assemblies, the Lord’s Prayer would be said at the end, and Christian songs would be sung. It all felt very foreign to me, and I felt different than others because they all knew everything by heart.
Another time, a student kicked a book, which is considered extremely disrespectful in the Hindu culture because all books are sacred in Hinduism. I asked the librarian why he would do that if it was disrespectful to the book and the knowledge in it. She brushed it off and said it didn’t matter.
In 7th grade, I was out playing at recess, and my friend got me out in a game of four square and called me an “Indian demon” without provocation. I did not have many friends at the time, and none of them were Indian, so I had no one to talk to until after school. I was sad for the rest of the school day, and I let the incident go without telling my parents. That friend later said that he was just joking. I still am saddened that my friend would say that and think it would not hurt my feelings. If Indian culture had been talked about more in school, I do not think he would have done that.
I am an academic person, and I feel that others judge me because of it. I have always felt set apart because of my interest in academic subjects such as math and linguistics, and only one person shared those interests with me in middle school. Sadly, he moved away after the first year. Others have always seen me as just a nerd because of my academics (while in reality I did competitive swimming for years), and I felt like I was not able to connect with anyone in my school.
If teachers had cultivated a love of learning in the lower school by presenting students with exciting opportunities, pushing them to see what they were capable of, and creating ambitious minds, I think more students would be able to connect with their peers.