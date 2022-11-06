Sydney Coley knows how it feels not to belong.

She attended Northwest Allen County Schools for years but never felt included at her elementary or middle school – places where few people shared her dark complexion.

Coley, now an eighth grader at a private school in southwest Fort Wayne, struggled to describe her experience.

“I think people expected different from me than what I was,” the Canterbury Middle School student said. “Sometimes people would be, like, racist, but they wouldn’t know it. And I would have to tell them, that’s not OK to say. Like, you’re being racist right now.”

Anyla Shafer, now a senior at Homestead High School, remembers the challenges she faced as the only racial minority in her class at an East Allen County elementary school.

“It was really hard to make friends,” said Shafer, whose mother is white and father is Black.

Through interviews and essays, students across Allen County shared their experiences of being a minority at their school and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Experiences spanned the extremes. Bria Merritt said she feels accepted at Snider High School, where students of racial minorities made up 52% of the enrollment last academic year. Merritt is Black, a demographic that comprised 22% of the student population, according to state enrollment data.

“I feel like the diversity is fine,” Merritt said. “It’s a lot more of my people in there now. So, it’s not just like one specific race over, like, all of it.”

Meanwhile, Coley once got an unexpected response when she approached a white classmate who she thought had a crush on her.

“He was like, ‘No, I would never like you or date you because you’re Black,’ ” Coley recalled. “It wasn’t a good thing for me. (He) made me cry.”

JaNiya White-Banner said in an essay she almost always gets a negative reaction when she says she attends South Side High School, but the minority-majority school is among her favorites. Noting she’s Black, White-Banner said she previously felt uncomfortable wearing her natural hair, but school employees proudly wear their “coily” hair.

This makes “me feel better when I’m learning, and (I) don’t have to worry about people judging my hair type because it’s not something that is deemed ‘ghetto’ or unprofessional here,” White-Banner wrote.

Jasmine Barnes said it’s natural for her to think about her ethnicity as a Southwest Allen County Schools student. Barnes is often the only Black person – or one of a few – in her classes at Homestead, where 5.5% of students were Black last year.

“Off of that visual, of course I’m going to think about it,” she said.

But, Barnes added, she doesn’t necessarily view it as a negative. She is glad to represent students of color in her honors classes.

“I’m beating a stereotype,” she said.

More than trash talking

Tiairra Hairston’s daughters have learned to ignore the racial slurs and trash talk they encounter as Black student-athletes representing Wayne High School.

Black students represented the largest demographic at Wayne last academic year, accounting for 32% of enrollment. Ethnic and racial minorities totaled 70% of the student body.

Typically, the insults start to fly when the basketball team travels to predominantly white schools, Hairston said. Parents are advised to sit together, she said, and they and the team don’t linger at some schools after the game.

The atmosphere is “definitely better” when Wayne plays other Fort Wayne Community schools, Hairston said.

FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel acknowledged the minority-majority district experiences situations where student-athletes and other student groups visit places where they must deal with insulting language.

Last fall, Daniel said, verbal outbursts from the opposing team led to a brawl during last year’s football sectional championship between Wayne and Mississinewa. Black students at the Gas City school represented only 2% of enrolled students, with minorities accounting for 17% overall.

“I’m not going to condone when our kids are inappropriate in their behavior, but I’m also not going to condone this kind of verbal abuse that’s happening,” Daniel said. “Trash talk is trash talking, but we don’t (have) to get it to the point where it’s abusive.”

FWCS officials addressed their concerns with the Indiana High School Athletic Association in August, Daniel said. He noted he was pleased with the discussion.

The IHSAA did not return requests for comment.

‘We have done more’

Awkward moments can happen when lessons in classrooms focus on topics involving race, such as slavery, Black students said. Attention often swivels to them.

It’s one of the behaviors Barnes, the Homestead student, said she hates the most.

Subject Matters: Diversity in Schools A series looking at changes, challenges, occasional tensions, and opportunities that come with increasingly diverse student populations.

Coley, the Canterbury student who previously attended public schools, remembers feeling everybody’s eyes on her when the topic of slavery came up in second grade.

“And then one kid even told me, he was like, ‘I’m sorry for what my people did to you,’ ” Coley said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ So it always felt weird.”

These students wish lessons about Black people went beyond slavery.

“It just makes me feel like, this is the only thing that y’all are going to point out?” Merritt said. “We have done more great things than that.”

Denita Washington agreed. She is the founder of Girlz Rock, a nonprofit that empowers at-risk girls and their mothers. Many of the participants are racial minorities, but the group is open to all. Washington said the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures” – about Black female mathematicians who played a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program – showed just how much can be taught.

“Our kids maybe don’t hunger for it because they don’t live in the generation that was affected,” Washington said. “They’re so far removed from it that they don’t even understand what they’re missing.”

During Black History Month one year, Washington’s granddaughter pointed to a display of history-makers at Towles Intermediate School and told her classmates her grandmother was among them. Denita Washington’s photo was part of that display because she was being recognized as Adams Township’s first Black trustee.

“People, like, didn’t believe it, so I had to show them a picture on my phone for proof that it was my grandma,” said Harmony Washington, now a sixth grader.

The elder Washington realized something through her granddaughter’s experience.

“Sometimes (children) are right among historical people who are tangible, that they can touch and have reality with, and they don’t see it as such until a moment like that,” Denita Washington said.

‘It changes the whole vibe’

Lynette Fields, a Carroll High School student, recited the question she gets when the lights turn off at school: “Oh, Lynette, where’d you go?”

“I’m sitting at my desk,” Fields said while describing the questions, comments and behaviors she faces at school. “Where else would I go?”

Chamara Atise Jones, a South Side junior, remembers when her classmate was the target of the same offensive joke. The entire eighth grade science class laughed – even the boy it was about.

“But as one of the only other Black students in that class, I saw that behind the laughter, there was sorrow,” Jones wrote in an essay. “The sorrow of not being able to be comfortable in your own skin.”

Students make similar remarks at Wayne, freshman Izaiah Smith said, but such comments are easier to accept as jokes because the population is more diverse.

“It changes the whole vibe,” said Smith, who is Black.

Fields said it’s difficult to react to comments about her race at her predominantly white school. For example, she said, a classmate commented about Carroll needing to increase security for a football game against South Side High School, where minorities represented 81% of last year’s enrollment.

“You can’t do anything about it because if you do something about it, you’ll get called ghetto,” Fields said. Or, “they’re like, it’s not a big deal. It’s just a joke. Or, you don’t know how to take a joke, or you’re just soft.”

Barnes and Shafer, the Homestead students, said they are called “whitewashed” or told they talk “white” by their classmates of color and by their peers at more diverse schools.

“Those people know (Homestead’s) a nice school academically,” Shafer said. “That definitely will be said to you.”

Facing those comments can be difficult, Shafer said, noting she sometimes freezes up.

“I’m my own person,” she said.

Liz Aurora Hernandez, a South Side senior, shared similar experiences.

“Those little microaggressions like, ‘Where are you from?’ or ‘You don’t look Mexican,’ ” Hernandez wrote in an essay. “These hurtful remarks make me feel so small and incapable of being who I am because I don’t necessarily look the part.”

Esmeralda Rodriguez, a Mexican-American who attends South Side, is tired of being misjudged for her clothing.

“As soon as we are seen dressed in bandannas and baggie clothes, they think we’re going to steal from them,” Rodriguez wrote in an essay. “They don’t see Chicano culture as a style. They see it as a threat.”

Most people at Carroll can’t relate to what Fields goes through as a Black girl.

“You just feel like an outcast,” she said.

A new group has given Fields and other Black students a sense of belonging.

When the group of about 30 students first met, she said, they were surprised there were that many Black students at Carroll.

Enrollment numbers show there were 61 last year; total enrollment was 2,475 students.

“It just felt like home,” Fields said of the Black Student Union. “We’ve all been through the same experiences. It was a comfortable feeling.”