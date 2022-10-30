When a team of Woodlan Elementary School educators agreed to participate in a new communitywide cultural awareness program, they decided to maintain a judgment-free zone.

It was important “that everyone felt comfortable expressing their true feelings, true thoughts about certain topics, certain ideas, to make sure that we all felt comfortable to help us grow,” Principal Michael Chen said. “I mean, that was the whole point of this, was to help us grow.”

Woodlan – a rural, predominantly white school in East Allen County Schools – received recognition for its work in United Front, an initiative designed to expand dialogues about diversity, equity and inclusion. More than 8,000 people participated, including representatives from the four local school districts.

For more than two years, United Front participants received access to monthly in-person keynote addresses at the Clyde Theatre, which delved into topics including bias, microaggressions, stress of minorities and impostor syndrome. The engaging sessions were facilitated by nationally renowned speakers including Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Will Moreland and Pascal Losambe.

United Front also offered customized virtual workshops to different sectors of the community – including education, nonprofit, front line staff and various leaders – creating a space for deeper dives and peer-to-peer learning.

Greggory Smith-Causey is the program manager for Fort Wayne United and serves on the United Front committees. He said some of United Front’s highest participation has come from predominantly Caucasian organizations.

“The importance of that is,” he said, “before United Front, the conversation was not happening at all.”

The Rev. Bill McGill – who commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day and other civil-rights era anniversaries with performances of the late civil rights leader’s speeches – said society cannot fix what it refuses to face.

“We keep trying to have conversations that make people feel comfortable,” McGill said. “How can you speak comfortably about race and discrimination and bigotry? You just can’t.”

Although Woodlan isn’t as racially diverse as most other local schools – white students represented 90% of enrollment last academic year – Smith-Causey said the same isn’t true for the students’ world, noting the proximity of New Haven and Fort Wayne. United Front is giving the school an opportunity to open minds to the thought of different outcomes and perspectives, he said.

“Because so many of us are not racially different, it’s easier for us to get kind of stuck in our ways and not look at people outside of our demographic and not understand them as well,” said Ellen Augsburger, music teacher. “This gave us a chance to really expand our vision.”

Principal Chen stressed it’s about more than racial diversity. There’s also gender, socioeconomics and family situations, he said.

The Woodlan team – which included classroom teachers, an instructional coach and a guidance counselor – began its work in March 2021. The adults listened to United Front keynote speakers, watched education-specific videos and met regularly. They talked about their feelings, their experiences, bias and how they have handled certain situations. They learned about the brain and why people classify others when meeting them.

“You have to classify them,” Augsburger said, “but you don’t have to then put the stereotype on top of that.”

“It really broadened our thinking,” said Tami Robbins, school librarian. “We can’t just think a certain way about a person. Take everything into consideration.”

United Front’s effect on their work varies. Chen approaches certain situations differently, including thinking about why students are behaving disrespectfully. Augsburger has changed some of the visuals she uses in the classroom so they don’t always depict white students.

“I’ve tried to change that so that kids see kids that are like themselves,” she said.

Robbins said she’s more mindful when talking with students.

“I have that second thought,” she said. “Do I want to say that? Do I want to, you know, word it this way? I should word it this way. So, in just dealing with one-on-one with students, I’ve caught myself several times.”

Woodlan’s commitment earned the school the Shared Humanity Organizational Ambassador award. It was presented during a United Front event in August.

“Principal Chen and his team at Woodlan Elementary School have become an example of who we would all like to be as human beings who prioritize the human over the world they represent,” EACS spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said, while recognizing the group at a September school board meeting.

The honor surprised the Woodlan team, but the educators acknowledged they made the work a priority. Chen plans to continue the initiative with other school employees.

Meanwhile, United Front has launched a new phase involving students. United Front Youth hopes to give students and adults the common language and ability to dive deeper into conversations that are normally superficial. The goal is to remove fear and obstacles in the way of student-teacher relationships, Smith-Causey said.

“In our school systems, our kids and adults are so far away when it comes to actually communicating,” he said. “We know if we go in and talk to the adults as well as the students, we can form a bridge.”

EACS and Fort Wayne Community Schools are the phase’s first partners, with work starting at the high schools, Smith-Causey said.

“We know the maturity level of these conversations (is) very important,” he said.

Smith-Causey expects the efforts will make Fort Wayne more attractive to young adults who might otherwise be tempted to move away. That would have been the case for him had these discussions happened when he attended high school in the early 2000s.

“Being a part of an organization like this, knowing that we are actively seeking change and reaching out to other organizations who are actively seeking change,” Smith-Causey said. “If you had told me that in high school, OK. Well, I guess there is a reason to come back. There are organizations that I can find myself in, see myself working in, and thriving and being more comfortable.”

Subject Matters: Diversity in Schools A series looking at changes, challenges, occasional tensions, and opportunities that come with increasingly diverse student populations.

United Front Youth launched in August with events featuring Sealey-Ruiz, an expert on issues of race, culturally responsive education and diversity. While in the Summit City, Sealey-Ruiz spoke during Fort Wayne Community Schools’ all-staff gathering at Parkview Field days before the academic year began.

“All of you are important in the lives of children,” Sealey-Ruiz told the FWCS employees. “All of you have a sphere of influence on them, and your beliefs really do impact how they see themselves in the school.”

The ability to reach national speakers who believe in United Front’s mission indicates the initiative is heading in the right direction, Smith-Causey said. And having their participation prevents it from being labeled as a local effort.

“We are having those conversations with like-minded people from around the country,” he said. “This is a movement, and we want the city to know that it’s not just Fort Wayne United or any other local organization that is trying to push this message.”