template_2a_construction_list (copy) Jul 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARDMORE AVENUEClosed between Engle and Lower Huntington roads through Friday. TILLMAN ROADClosed between South Anthony and Hessen Cassel Road through Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Former Fort Wayne officer sentenced for domestic battery Northwest Allen County Schools agrees to pay $25,000 to parents who sued over COVID policies Allen County commissioners transfer elected surveyor's duties after months of inaction Allen County surveyor to resign 30 years later, family still looking for answers in arson deaths of Harlan couple on Christmas Eve 1992 Stocks Market Data by TradingView