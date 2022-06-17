Good dads’ thanks? Their children’s lives
Good dads really don’t care about gifts and special recognition on Father’s Day. Good dads do what they do for their children because they know it’s their responsibility.
Shorts and shirts and funny cards are nice, but good dads don’t need them. Good dads just want their children to be all that they can be.
Good dads work the 60-hour weeks, spend the four out of five days on the road and work the two jobs as an investment. Good dads invest time and money, and provide discipline and guidance, in hopes that the dividend will be children who live prosperous and fulfilling lives. Good dads understand that this is an important and necessary investment.
For good dads, it doesn’t take much. They’ll eat a piece of cake; they’ll appreciate the well wishes, but good dads don’t seek adulation or praise. Good dads do what they do because they’re supposed to. In return, they want their children to become strong, honest, caring and responsible adults – a gift that has more meaning than a tie or cologne or car wash coupons.
That’s all good dads want. So simple, yet so meaningful.
Steve A. Miller
Fort Wayne
Gun support counter to constituent interests
As an Army veteran from August 1969 to May 1971, I find the silence of Congressman Jim Banks and Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young about the constant headlines of mass shootings in this country appalling.
In my military training, I had an instructor who held up an M16 and said, “The sole purpose of this weapon is to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time possible.”
I always thought that senators and congressmen were supposed to represent us Indiana residents. It appears that money from the NRA and extreme gun enthusiasts is more important to them than the citizens of Indiana.
REX L. McFARREN
Fort Wayne
Chamber head opinions not average Hoosier’s
I very much appreciated reading Thom Bauer’s letter responding to Kevin Brinegar’s in the June 12 Journal Gazette.
It’s refreshing to know there are other individuals reading such letters and feeling the need to respond when words and phrases used by Brinegar throw up red flags.
I googled Brinegar and now understand that the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, under his direction, has been supporting politically based Indiana legislation for the past 20-odd years.
Brinegar doesn’t speak for all/everyone/most/many as he seems to claim. His opinions seem to be supporting one side of the legislative chamber, and not all Indiana citizens.
Indiana politics as usual.
Thank you, Thom Bauer.
Robert D. Phillips
Fort Wayne