PURDUE FORT WAYNE 73, OAKLAND 64: In Rochester, Michigan, Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a game high 21 points as the Mastodons (8-13, 5-6 Horizon League) built a 10-point lead through three quarters en route to their third victory in four games and second straight win on the road. Bromenschenkel hit 8 of 14 shots added nine rebounds and six assists. Shayla Sellers added 16 points, on 4-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers, with five rebounds and three steals, and Audra Emmerson added 11.
SAINT FRANCIS 84, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 77: At the Hutzell Center, Cassidy Crawford had a triple double of 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Cougars in a game delayed a day because of the winter storm. Saint Francis (10-12, 6-6 Crossroads League) saw an 11-point halftime lead shrink to two entering the fourth, but used a 22-17 edge in the final quarter to get the win. Ally Madden added 18 points off the bench on 8-of-9 shooting and Reganne Pate had 12.