The TinCaps' six-game winning streak, their longest since June 2018, came to an end Saturday night with a 3-1 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps after the visiting Whitecaps pushed across a pair of runs in the eighth to break a 1-all tie and secure their first win in five tries at Parkview Field this week.
With the game tied heading into the final two frames and the TinCaps trying to secure a seventh straight win for the first time since August 2015, Fort Wayne (42-38, 10-4 second half) turned to right-hander Will Geerdes out of the bullpen.
Geerdes, 23, had turned in two perfect innings across two outings with Fort Wayne since coming up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, but he struggled on this night, giving up hard-hit balls to the first five hitters he faced, including RBI singles to Eliezer Alfonzo and Izaac Pacheco, giving West Michigan all the offense it would need in front of 6,448 fans in downtown Fort Wayne.
Geerdes only escaped more damage because, with two outs and a runner on first, Fort Wayne shortstop Nerwilian Cedeño made one of the best defensive plays by a TinCap all year, ranging far to his right in the hole between third and short, snaring a two-hopper off the bat of Luis Santana and firing across his body on the money to a stretching Carlos Luis at first to retire Santana by a half-step.
Fort Wayne failed to score in the eighth or ninth despite putting the leadoff man on in both frames.
TinCaps starter Robby Snelling, a 19-year-old left-hander, excelled in his first start at Parkview Field since getting promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week. The No. 4 Padres prospect struck out the side in the first inning, worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third, securing a groundout to short to end the inning, and matched zeroes with a pair of West Michigan pitchers through five innings, touching 95 mph with his fastball and limiting hard contact.
Snelling retired the dangerous Brady Allen and Jace Jung – Jung was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and Allen homered Friday – to open the sixth, but then gave up a double down the left-field line to Roberto Campos and Alfonzo followed with a line-drive single to left-center on an 0-2 pitch to bring in the game's first run.
Another hit ended Snelling's outing after 5 2/3 innings, one run, five hits (three in the sixth inning) two walks and five strikeouts.
The TinCaps didn't trail for long, however, as in the bottom of the sixth Cedeño punched a two-out line drive off the wall in right, where it bounced away from Allen, permitting the Fort Wayne shortstop to race around to third with his second triple in four games. Second baseman Marcos Castañon hit next and on the first pitch dumped a single into right to bring in the tying run.
Castañon has 23 RBI in his last 19 games and his 55 season RBI are tied for third in the Midwest League. He also doubled in the ninth, his eighth extra-base hit in eight games.
But beyond those back-to-back two-out hits in the sixth, Fort Wayne's normally potent offense was almost entirely punchless. West Michigan pitcher Troy Melton retired the first eight TinCaps in order, striking out five of them and then got Cedeño to ground to second with two in scoring position and two outs in the third after Jakob Marsee broke up the no-hitter with a double.
Melton went three shutout innings and then gave way to reliever Michael Bienlien, who fell right in line, pitching a pair of perfect frames and striking out four. In all, Fort Wayne collected just four hits and six baserunners and went down in order five times. The TinCaps struck out 15 times.