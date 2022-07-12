The TinCaps' mastery of the Lansing Lugnuts continued tonight in the teams' first matchup of the season at Parkview Field.
Noel Vela pitched six strong innings with a ground-ball heavy approach, Fort Wayne pounded 12 hits and the TinCaps won 7-1 in the opener of a six-game series. It was the fourth win in five games for the home team.
Fort Wayne (33-49, 6-10 second half) is 10-3 against Lansing this season and has a plus-50 run differential in those contests.
The TinCaps trailed 1-0 early, but scored seven unanswered runs and improved to 6-36 when the opposing team scores first. They have won back-to-back such games after losing 36 of their first 40 this season.
The Fort Wayne comeback started in the fourth inning. Lucas Dunn, who homered against Lansing starter Mac Lardner on June 15, singled up the middle off Lardner with one out and moved to second on a ground ball to first. Brandon Valenzuela then delivered the tying run with a hard line drive to right-center that scored Dunn easily.
Left-fielder Corey Rosier hit next for the TinCaps and dropped a perfect bunt down the third-base line. The speedy Rosier reached easily and after the throw to first Lardner seemed to be in significant discomfort on the mound. After a meeting with the Lansing trainer, Lardner exited the game after only 3 3 2/3 innings, possibly affecting the Lugnuts' pitching schedule the rest of the week.
The end of Lardner's start did not spell the end of Fort Wayne's rally. The first pitch from reliever Joe DeMers was a fastball that went wild to the backstop, moving the runners into scoring position. TinCaps shortstop Jarryd Dale made that hurt with a line-drive single to right that knocked in Valenzuela to put his team on top 2-1. DeMers then uncorked another wild pitch, bringing Rosier in from third to make it a two-run Fort Wayne advantage.
Rosier went 3 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base. He leads the Midwest League in runs scored with 60 and fifth in thefts with 26. It was the lefty-swinging outfielder's first three-hit game since June 19.
The TinCaps spent much of the rest of the night adding on to their advantage. In the fifth, No. 9 hitter Adam Kerner started a rally with a ground-ball single to left and immediately came around to score when Max Ferguson ripped a triple off the wall in right-center, his seventh three-bagger of the season and second with the TinCaps. A balk brought Ferguson home to make it 5-1.
The hosts posted another crooked number an inning later. Rosier got the uprising going with a single up the middle and moved to second with a stolen base. After an Olivier Basabe walk, Kerner came to the plate with two on. The designated hitter delivered a line drive down the left-field line that landed on the chalk and bounced to the wall for a two-run double and a 7-1 advantage.
Kerner went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and his first stolen base of the season. The team's erstwhile No. 3 catcher has earned himself extra playing time recently with some hot-hitting, notching five hits in his last three starts. Prior to those games, he had not started for two weeks.
As the TinCaps were building their lead, Vela was assuring the Lugnuts did not start a comeback of their own. The big left-hander shook off back-to-back rough starts to work six innings and give up only one run on five hits and a walk. The 23-year-old southpaw has notched four quality starts this season and earned the victory to improve to 5-5.
Vela has become a somewhat different pitcher as the season has gone on. Earlier in the year, he was touching 96 mph with his fastball and struck out 18 over an 11-inning, two-start stretch in May. Now, his fastball is sitting 91-92 mph and Vela is using his off-speed pitches more often, inducing weak contact on the ground when he's at his best. He has only four strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings over his last three starts, but he leaned on his curveball and changeup tonight and got the job done for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne right-hander Edwuin Bencomo pitched two perfect innings in relief, striking out two. Fellow righty Ethan Routzahn worked the ninth
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup of this series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 12:05 p.m. The pitching matchup is TBA.