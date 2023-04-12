The Environmental Protection Agency proposed Tuesday to limit the use of the chemical ethylene oxide after finding higher than expected cancer risk at facilities that use it to sterilize billions of medical devices each year.
The EPA says its proposal will reduce ethylene oxide emissions by roughly 80% by targeting 86 medical sterilization facilities across the United States.
The companies will also have to test for the antimicrobial chemical in the air and make sure their pollution controls are working properly.
“EPA’s number one priority is protecting people’s health and safety,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. “Together they would significantly reduce worker and community exposure to harmful levels of ethylene oxide.”
Darya Minovi, a senior research analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists, called the action overdue by “almost a decade” and said it should have gone further to require monitoring at facility fence lines so people know what is entering their neighborhoods.
Ethylene oxide is a gas used to sterilize roughly half of all medical devices and is also used to ensure the safety of certain spices and other food products. It is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns.
Brief exposure isn’t considered a danger, but breathing it long-term elevates the risk of breast cancer and lymphoma, according to the agency.
Ex-firefighter gets 4 years for riot role
A retired firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman sentenced Robert Sanford on Tuesday to four years and four months in prison.
Federal prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and 11 months. Sanford struck two police officers in the head with the fire extinguisher that he threw as he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Arkansas eliminates parole for some
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has approved an overhaul of the state’s sentencing laws that will eliminate parole eligibility for certain violent offenses.
The Republican governor on Tuesday signed into law legislation that will require anyone convicted of any of 18 violent offenses such as capital murder and rape to serve 100% of their sentences.
Critics say the overhaul will just add to an already crowded prison system. Sanders has called for adding 3,000 new prison beds.
Biden calls detained reporter’s parents
President Joe Biden has spoken to the parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the Moscow-based journalist detained in Russia and charged with espionage.
Biden spoke to Gershkovich’s parents Tuesday as he flew to Belfast to start a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland.
Italy declares emergency over migrants
Italy’s right-wing government has declared a state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country’s southern shores. Premier Giorgia Meloni and her Cabinet on Tuesday decided to impose the emergency status for six months.
Some 31,000 migrants, either rescued by Italian military boats, charity ships or reaching Italy without assistance, have disembarked since the start of this year.