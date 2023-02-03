WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL
Turnstone Center is playing host to 12 teams from around the nation — including Puerto Rico — in a wheelchair basketball tournament Saturday and Sunday. The event will be at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone Center. Admission is $1. Teams include WASA Marquette Eagles (Brookfield, WI); Wisconsin Thunder (Wauwatosa, WI); Chicago Hornets (Chicago, IL); Detroit Wheelchair Pistons (Detroit, MI); Shepherd Stealers (Atlanta, GA); University of Michigan Wolverines (Ann Arbor, MI); ASPO Adult Cavs (Wooster, OH); Pittsburg Steelwheelers (Pittsburgh, PA); Shepherd Stealers D3 (Atlanta, GA); Mary Free Bed Rollin Drive (Grand Rapids, MI); Cap City Cardinals, (Columbus, OH); and FEBASIRU (Puerto Rico).