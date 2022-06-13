Daytime
‘‘Live with Kelly and Ryan” – Bryan Cranston; James Brolin; Live staff dog adoptions from past rescue segments. 9 a.m. on ABC.
‘‘Nick Cannon” – Dionne Warwick; Nick surprises deserving singles with gifts. (Repeat) 11 a.m. on The CW.
‘‘The View” – Alyssa Farah Griffin guest co-hosts; actors Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman (The Old Man). 11 a.m. on ABC.
‘‘The Drew Barrymore Show” – Vanessa Hudgens; whipping up mystery puffs with an air fryer. (Repeat) 2 p.m. on NBC.
‘‘Rachael Ray” – Rob Lowe; chicken drumsticks. (Repeat) 3 p.m. on CBS.
‘‘Tamron Hall” – The summer edition of Tamron’s Up-and-Coming Fashion Designer series continues. 3 p.m. on ABC.
‘‘The Kelly Clarkson Show” – GNO women; Faith Hill; Kelsey Asbille; Black Opry performance. 3 p.m. on NBC.
‘‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Favorite moments from Season 19 include appearances by Scarlett Johansson, Bono, and Mickey Guyton. 4 p.m. on ABC.
‘‘Dr. Phil” – Tom and Christine’s daughters say the family is toxic; Mitch Albom (The Stranger in the Lifeboat). (Repeat) 4 p.m. on NBC.
Prime time
‘‘Superman & Lois” – Jordan and Jonathan question whether Lois and Clark are telling them the complete story. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on The CW.
‘‘FBI” – OA is forced to confront his fears when the team finds deadly gas may have been sold to terrorists. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on CBS.
‘‘Holey Moley” – Mini golfers competing are seasoned musicians. 8 p.m. on ABC.
‘‘America’s Got Talent” – Variety acts and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win $1 million. 8 p.m. on NBC.
‘‘Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” – The family trees of Queen Latifah and Jeffrey Wright challenge preconceptions about America’s past. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
‘‘Crime Scene Kitchen” – The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new, delicious challenge. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on Fox.
‘‘Tom Swift” – Tom tries to stop a security breach; Lino struggles to understand his heightened physical abilities. 9 p.m. on The CW.
‘‘FBI: International” – Vo is found at the scene where a Hungarian gambling regulator was murdered. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on CBS.
‘‘The Chase” – James The High Roller Holzhauer returns as the featured chaser. 9 p.m. on ABC.
‘‘American Masters” – Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys reminisces about his career. 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
‘‘MasterChef” – The three semifinalists go head-to-head with a surprise visit from their loved ones. 9 p.m. on Fox.
‘‘FBI: Most Wanted” – The task force chases a killer who plays a twisted game of cat and mouse with his victims. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on CBS.
‘‘Who Do You Believe?” – An inheritance war breaks out after an heirloom is confirmed as one of the oldest flags in history. 10 p.m. on ABC.
‘‘Dancing With Myself” – A food delivery driver, doctor, and 10 more contestants battle it out over six dance challenges. 10:01 p.m. on NBC.
Talk shows
‘‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – Dakota Johnson; Adam Scott; Carrie Underwood performs. 11:34 p.m. on NBC.
‘‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – Bob Woodward; Carl Bernstein; Bonnie Raitt performs. 11:35 p.m. on CBS.
‘‘The Late Late Show With James Corden” – Model Chrissy Teigen; actress Rose Byrne; comic Kat Radley. 12:37 a.m. on CBS.
‘‘Late Night With Seth Meyers” – Miles Teller; Busy Philipps; Jana Schmieding; Jordyn Blakely sits in with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. on NBC.