The Allen County Extension Homemakers issued this news release today: 

Home & Family Arts Day at the Allen County Fair ended with the pie backing contest and auction. Twenty pies were entered in the contest with 1 extra being donated for the auction. The event is sponsored by Allen County Extension Homemakers.

WINNERS INCLUDE:

Single Crust Pies

• Champion: Teresa Warner, Churubusco, IN, Cherry-Raspberry Streudel Pie

• Reserve Champion: Mary Ashton, Huntertown, IN, Cherry Berry Pie

Double Crust Pies

• Champion: Martha Schroeder, Fort Wayne, IN, Strawberry-Rhubarb and a Little Peachy Pie

• Reserve Champion: Eliza Warner, Huntertown, IN, Berry Best Pie

Lattice Crust Pies

• Champion: Jillian Warner, Fort Wayne, IN, Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie

• Reserve Champion: Henry Warner, Fort Wayne, IN, Big G’S Black Raspberry Pie

Twenty-one pies were auctioned with $440.00 bid. Begin finding a good pie recipe for 2024.