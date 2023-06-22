The Allen County Extension Homemakers issued this news release today:
Home & Family Arts Day at the Allen County Fair ended with the pie backing contest and auction. Twenty pies were entered in the contest with 1 extra being donated for the auction. The event is sponsored by Allen County Extension Homemakers.
WINNERS INCLUDE:
Single Crust Pies
• Champion: Teresa Warner, Churubusco, IN, Cherry-Raspberry Streudel Pie
• Reserve Champion: Mary Ashton, Huntertown, IN, Cherry Berry Pie
Double Crust Pies
• Champion: Martha Schroeder, Fort Wayne, IN, Strawberry-Rhubarb and a Little Peachy Pie
• Reserve Champion: Eliza Warner, Huntertown, IN, Berry Best Pie
Lattice Crust Pies
• Champion: Jillian Warner, Fort Wayne, IN, Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie
• Reserve Champion: Henry Warner, Fort Wayne, IN, Big G’S Black Raspberry Pie
Twenty-one pies were auctioned with $440.00 bid. Begin finding a good pie recipe for 2024.