Reactions to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd:
Tim Cummings, Rep. Walorski's chief of staff:
“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. In addition to the devastating loss of Congresswoman Walorski, it is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of two dedicated members of her staff, Zach Potts and Emma Thomson. They were the epitome of public servants who cared deeply about the work they performed on behalf of the constituents of Indiana’s Second Congressional District.”
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.:
"I'm truly devastated. Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I'll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship. All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time.”
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.:
“Jackie Walorski was a tireless advocate for the Hoosiers she represented and a kind friend to everyone she met. She faithfully served her constituents and her Lord and Savior, and I trust she is now wrapped in the arms of Christ. This is a devastating loss, and we grieve for her two staff members -- Zach and Emma -- who had their whole lives ahead of them. Please join me and Maureen in praying for the families and friends of those lost on this tragic day for Indiana.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb:
"Janet and I are devastated by the tragic loss of our friend Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her two staffers -- Emma Thomson and Zach Potts -- earlier today. Our broken hearts go out to her husband Dean and the entire family during this time of unimaginable mourning. At every level of public service Jackie was known to be a positive force of nature, a patriot, and a relentless policy maker with an unwavering loyalty to her constituents. Jackie’s record of achievement is impossible to quantify. She will be remembered as a fighter with a huge heart that always went the extra mile and I’ll treasure the times we walked a few of those together. Every waking moment for her was energetically devoted to improving the lives of all Hoosiers better, the epitome of a good and faithful servant. She, and the example she set, will be missed every day forward.”
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch:
"I was shocked and heartbroken when I received the news today about the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Jackie and I served together in the Indiana House of Representatives, and she was a fighter for her constituents and conservative Hoosier values. My heart goes out to her husband, Dean, and the rest of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed."
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita:
"Jackie Walorski was a woman who stood strong in her values, cared for her family, and served Hoosiers well. I have many great memories and stories of our time together in Congress and on the campaign trail. In addition to everything else, she had a great sense of humor. She will be missed. Our sympathies also go out to the families of Zach Potts and Emma Thomson who died in the same tragic accident. Hoosiers across the state mourn the loss of these public servants."
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan:
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Jackie Walorski. Jackie loved Hoosiers, her country and served with honor in Congress. My prayers are with her family as well as the families of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson.”
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels:
“There could not be worse news. I’m heartsick at this tragedy. Jackie Walorski was a great public servant, a brave and constant ally for change during all my years in elected office, and a great representative of her district at both the state and national levels. I can’t say how much I’ll miss her.”
Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party:
“Today, we mourn the tragic loss of Rep. Jackie Walorski and members of her team, Zach Potts and Emma Thomson.
“In her years representing the people of northern Indiana as both a state representative and member of Congress, Rep. Walorski built a legacy of selfless service. It was a privilege of mine to work alongside her, as I have never met a more fierce or effective fighter for what she believed in.
"It takes an incredible team to work and stand beside an effective elected official. There were no better examples than Zach and Emma, who served not only Rep. Walorski, but their district, state, and country.
“I ask all Hoosiers to please join me in praying for the families of each of the victims of this tragic accident as we mourn these difficult losses.”
Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party:
“On behalf of the Indiana Democratic Party, I want to express our sincere condolences to the friends and loved ones of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Chairman Zach Potts, and Emma Thomson.
"Jackie Walorski was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply about her constituents and northern Indiana. If you’re a Hoosier, you’re a member of one family, and Indiana tragically lost dedicated family members today.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, to members of the communities across the Second District, and to the Indiana Republican Party.
"Congresswoman Walorski served with devotion and passion in both the Indiana General Assembly and the U.S. House of Representatives. She made a lasting impact on Indiana and the United States.”
State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne:
“My heart goes out to the families of Congresswoman Walorski, Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Working in politics, you develop a tight bond with the people you work with, and the loss of three dedicated Hoosiers is insurmountable. Congresswoman Walorski and I served in the Indiana House of Representatives with the shared values of creating a better state. May the memories of their legacies and work be a blessing to those who loved them and the people they served.”
State Sen. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend:
“I am shaken and deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Representative Walorski, Zachery Potts and Emma Thompson."
"Rep. Walorski has represented our community for a decade, and was always fiercely dedicated to her constituents and the betterment of Indiana. My thoughts and condolences are with her loved ones as well as the loved ones of Mr. Potts and Ms. Thompson.”
Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce:
“I am shocked and very saddened by the sudden passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her two staffers, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, in a car accident today in Elkhart County.
“Congresswoman Walorski was such a pleasure to work with -- both in her tenure at the Indiana Statehouse and in Congress. She always fought hard for her constituents and was a trusted ally in advocating for policies to better the lives of Hoosiers. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce sends its sincere condolences to the Congresswoman’s family and the families of all lost today.”