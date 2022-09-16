A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The McCordsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Wayne Hurd, a 44 year old black male, 6 feet 5 inches tall, 240 pounds, balding with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants and black Sketcher shoes.
Wayne is missing from McCordsville, Indiana which is 18 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 4:24 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Wayne Hurd, contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.