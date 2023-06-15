A 78-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at Indiana 3 and Gump Road in Huntertown, the Allen County coroner's office said.
Michael Melvin Aker died accidentally from multiple blunt-impact injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 18th in the county from traffic crashes so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers are investigating the 6 p.m. crash, which also injured two women.
Officers believe a SUV was traveling west on Gump Road when it collided with another SUV headed south. An idle car on the west side of the intersection was struck as well.
A man behind the wheel of the southbound SUV, later identified as Aker, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died, police said.
They said the driver of the westbound SUV, a woman, and a woman passenger inside the southbound vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation by Allen County police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.