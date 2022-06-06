A 61-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a fatal bicycle crash in the 2400 block of Ferguson Road on Saturday night, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Michael G. Kenny died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle vs. bicycle crash, and his death is the 19th in fatal motor vehicle crashes so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.
The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.