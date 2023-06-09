Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 74
Normal 79
Record: 2011 97
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 50
Normal 58
Record: 1897 39
Maumee stage 1.5 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 3
For June 5
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For June trace (−1.28)
For the year 17.79 inches (0.78)
Relative humidity
Highest 74% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 23% at 3 p.m.
Average 49%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:11 p.m.
Moonset 12:05 p.m.
Moonrise 2:05 a.m. Saturday
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3