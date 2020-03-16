Monday, March 16, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 45
High one year ago 47
Normal 48
Record: 2012 81
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 34
Normal 28
Record: 1975 3
Maumee stage 5.25 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 26
For March 356
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For March 1.05 inches (–0.14)
For the year 7.16 inches (1.67)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For March 0.7 inch (–1.9)
Since July 1 23.8 inches (–7.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:49 a.m.
Sunset 7:48 p.m.
Moonset 12:34 p.m.
Moonrise 4:05 a.m. Tuesday
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
March 24
First Quarter
April 1
Full Moon
April 7
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter