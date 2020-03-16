Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 45

High one year ago 47

Normal 48

Record: 2012 81

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 34

Normal 28

Record: 1975 3

Maumee stage 5.25 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 26

For March 356

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For March 1.05 inches (–0.14)

For the year 7.16 inches (1.67)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For March 0.7 inch (–1.9)

Since July 1 23.8 inches (–7.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:49 a.m.

Sunset 7:48 p.m.

Moonset 12:34 p.m.

Moonrise 4:05 a.m. Tuesday