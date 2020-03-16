The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, March 16, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 45

    High one year ago 47

    Normal 48

    Record: 2012 81

    Low temperature 32

    Low one year ago 34

    Normal 28

    Record: 1975 3

    Maumee stage 5.25 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 26

    For March 356

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For March 1.05 inches (–0.14)

    For the year 7.16 inches (1.67)

    Snowfall

    For Sunday none

    For March 0.7 inch (–1.9)

    Since July 1 23.8 inches (–7.2)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:49 a.m.

    Sunset 7:48 p.m.

    Moonset 12:34 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:05 a.m. Tuesday

    Last Quarter

    Today

    New Moon

    March 24

    First Quarter

    April 1

    Full Moon

    April 7

