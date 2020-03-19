Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 42

High one year ago 44

Normal 49

Record: 2012 77

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 27

Normal 29

Record: 1967 8

Maumee stage 5.87 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 29

For March 440

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.71 inch

For March 1.79 inches (0.34)

For the year 7.90 inches (2.15)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For March 0.7 inch (–2.2)

Since July 1 23.8 inches (–7.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

Sunset 7:52 p.m.

Moonrise 5:41 a.m.

Moonset 3:21 p.m.