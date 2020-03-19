The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 42

    High one year ago 44

    Normal 49

    Record: 2012 77

    Low temperature 30

    Low one year ago 27

    Normal 29

    Record: 1967 8

    Maumee stage 5.87 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 29

    For March 440

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday 0.71 inch

    For March 1.79 inches (0.34)

    For the year 7.90 inches (2.15)

    Snowfall

    For Wednesday none

    For March 0.7 inch (–2.2)

    Since July 1 23.8 inches (–7.5)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

    Sunset 7:52 p.m.

    Moonrise 5:41 a.m.

    Moonset 3:21 p.m.

    New Moon

    March 24

    First Quarter

    April 1

    Full Moon

    April 7

    Last Quater

    April 14

