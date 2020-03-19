Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 42
High one year ago 44
Normal 49
Record: 2012 77
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 27
Normal 29
Record: 1967 8
Maumee stage 5.87 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 29
For March 440
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.71 inch
For March 1.79 inches (0.34)
For the year 7.90 inches (2.15)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For March 0.7 inch (–2.2)
Since July 1 23.8 inches (–7.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 7:52 p.m.
Moonrise 5:41 a.m.
Moonset 3:21 p.m.
New Moon
March 24
First Quarter
April 1
Full Moon
April 7
Last Quater
April 14
