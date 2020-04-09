Thursday, April 09, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 73
High one year ago 73
Normal 58
Record: 2001 79
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 55
Normal 36
Record: 1972 15
Stage of the Maumee 7.85 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 2
For April 104
Rainfall
For Wednesday trace
For April 0.99 inches (0.04)
For the year 10.33 inches (2.37)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For April trace (–0.5)
Since July 1 25.0 inches (–8.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:09 a.m.
Sunset 8:14 p.m.
Moonset 8:23 a.m.
Moonrise 10:26 p.m.
Last Quarter
April 14
New Moon
April 22
First Quarter
April 30
Full Moon
May 7
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter