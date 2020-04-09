Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 73

High one year ago 73

Normal 58

Record: 2001 79

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 55

Normal 36

Record: 1972 15

Stage of the Maumee 7.85 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 2

For April 104

Rainfall

For Wednesday trace

For April 0.99 inches (0.04)

For the year 10.33 inches (2.37)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For April trace (–0.5)

Since July 1 25.0 inches (–8.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:09 a.m.

Sunset 8:14 p.m.

Moonset 8:23 a.m.

Moonrise 10:26 p.m.