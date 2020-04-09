The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, April 09, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 73

    High one year ago 73

    Normal 58

    Record: 2001 79

    Low temperature 53

    Low one year ago 55

    Normal 36

    Record: 1972 15

    Stage of the Maumee 7.85 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 2

    For April 104

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday trace

    For April 0.99 inches (0.04)

    For the year 10.33 inches (2.37)

    Snowfall

    For Wednesday none

    For April trace (–0.5)

    Since July 1 25.0 inches (–8.0)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:09 a.m.

    Sunset 8:14 p.m.

    Moonset 8:23 a.m.

    Moonrise 10:26 p.m.

    Last Quarter

    April 14

    New Moon

    April 22

    First Quarter

    April 30

    Full Moon

    May 7

