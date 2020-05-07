Thursday, May 07, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 61
High one year ago 76
Normal 69
Record: 1949, 1959 88
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 48
Normal 46
Record: 1968 30
Maumee stage 3.10 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 0
For May 2
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For May 0.04 inch (–0.63)
For the year 11.66 inches (0.46)
Relative humidity
Highest 79% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 22% at 4 p.m.
Average 51%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:30 a.m.
Sunset 8:44 p.m.
Moonset 6:51 a.m.
Moonrise 9:15 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
May 14
New Moon
May 22
First Quarter
May 29
