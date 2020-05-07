The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Thursday, May 07, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 61

    High one year ago 76

    Normal 69

    Record: 1949, 1959 88

    Low temperature 39

    Low one year ago 48

    Normal 46

    Record: 1968 30

    Maumee stage 3.10 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 0

    For May 2

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For May 0.04 inch (–0.63)

    For the year 11.66 inches (0.46)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 79% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 22% at 4 p.m.

    Average 51%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

    Sunset 8:44 p.m.

    Moonset 6:51 a.m.

    Moonrise 9:15 p.m.

    Full Moon

    Today

    Last Quarter

    May 14

    New Moon

    May 22

    First Quarter

    May 29

