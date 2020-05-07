Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 61

High one year ago 76

Normal 69

Record: 1949, 1959 88

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 48

Normal 46

Record: 1968 30

Maumee stage 3.10 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 0

For May 2

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For May 0.04 inch (–0.63)

For the year 11.66 inches (0.46)

Relative humidity

Highest 79% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 22% at 4 p.m.

Average 51%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 8:44 p.m.

Moonset 6:51 a.m.

Moonrise 9:15 p.m.