    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, May 14, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 68

    High one year ago 54

    Normal 71

    Record: 1956, 1982, 1991 87

    Low temperature 34

    Low one year ago 42

    Normal 48

    Record: 1946 28

    Maumee stage 2.26 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 14

    For May 196

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For May 0.22 inch (–1.30)

    For the year 11.84 inches (–0.21)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 82% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 26% at 11 a.m.

    Average 54%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:23 a.m.

    Sunset 8:51 p.m.

    Moonset 1:04 p.m.

    Moonrise 3:26 a.m. Friday

    Last Quarter

    Today

    New Moon

    May 22

    First Quarter

    May 29

    Full Moon

    June 5

