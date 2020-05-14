Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 68

High one year ago 54

Normal 71

Record: 1956, 1982, 1991 87

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 42

Normal 48

Record: 1946 28

Maumee stage 2.26 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 14

For May 196

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For May 0.22 inch (–1.30)

For the year 11.84 inches (–0.21)

Relative humidity

Highest 82% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 26% at 11 a.m.

Average 54%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:23 a.m.

Sunset 8:51 p.m.

Moonset 1:04 p.m.

Moonrise 3:26 a.m. Friday