Thursday, May 14, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 68
High one year ago 54
Normal 71
Record: 1956, 1982, 1991 87
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 42
Normal 48
Record: 1946 28
Maumee stage 2.26 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 14
For May 196
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For May 0.22 inch (–1.30)
For the year 11.84 inches (–0.21)
Relative humidity
Highest 82% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 26% at 11 a.m.
Average 54%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:23 a.m.
Sunset 8:51 p.m.
Moonset 1:04 p.m.
Moonrise 3:26 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
May 22
First Quarter
May 29
Full Moon
June 5
