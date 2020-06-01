Monday, June 01, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 69
High one year ago 80
Normal 76
Record: 1988 94
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 61
Normal 55
Record: 1897 35
Maumee stage 4.92 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 7
For May 246
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For May 3.68 inches (–0.59)
For the year 15.30 inches (0.50)
Relative humidity
Highest 82% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 26% at 7 p.m.
Average 54%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:10 a.m.
Sunset 9:07 p.m.
Moonset 3:47 a.m.
Moonrise 4:20 p.m.
Full Moon
June 5
Last Quarter
June 13
New Moon
June 21
First Quarter
June 28
