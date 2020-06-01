The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, June 01, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 69

    High one year ago 80

    Normal 76

    Record: 1988 94

    Low temperature 46

    Low one year ago 61

    Normal 55

    Record: 1897 35

    Maumee stage 4.92 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 7

    For May 246

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For May 3.68 inches (–0.59)

    For the year 15.30 inches (0.50)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 82% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 26% at 7 p.m.

    Average 54%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:10 a.m.

    Sunset 9:07 p.m.

    Moonset 3:47 a.m.

    Moonrise 4:20 p.m.

    Full Moon

    June 5

    Last Quarter

    June 13

    New Moon

    June 21

    First Quarter

    June 28

