    Weather
    Monday, July 20, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 87

    High one year ago 91

    Normal 84

    Record: 1930 101

    Low temperature 72

    Low one year ago 77

    Normal 63

    Record: 1910 48

    Maumee stage 1.89 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 15

    For July 245

    Rainfall

    For Sunday 0.39 inch

    For July 1.54 inches (–1.09)

    For the year 18.81 inches (–2.78)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 88% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 70% at 10 a.m.

    Average 79%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

    Sunset 9:07 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:03 a.m.

    Moonset 9:30 p.m.

    New Moon

    Today

    First Quarter

    July 27

    Full Moon

    Aug. 3

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 11

