Monday, July 20, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 91
Normal 84
Record: 1930 101
Low temperature 72
Low one year ago 77
Normal 63
Record: 1910 48
Maumee stage 1.89 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 15
For July 245
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.39 inch
For July 1.54 inches (–1.09)
For the year 18.81 inches (–2.78)
Relative humidity
Highest 88% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 70% at 10 a.m.
Average 79%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:25 a.m.
Sunset 9:07 p.m.
Moonrise 6:03 a.m.
Moonset 9:30 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
July 27
Full Moon
Aug. 3
Last Quarter
Aug. 11
