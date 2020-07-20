Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 91

Normal 84

Record: 1930 101

Low temperature 72

Low one year ago 77

Normal 63

Record: 1910 48

Maumee stage 1.89 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 15

For July 245

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.39 inch

For July 1.54 inches (–1.09)

For the year 18.81 inches (–2.78)

Relative humidity

Highest 88% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 70% at 10 a.m.

Average 79%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 9:07 p.m.

Moonrise 6:03 a.m.

Moonset 9:30 p.m.