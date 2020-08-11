Shaw, Blue Jays beat Marlins 5-4 in MLB's return to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – In the first major league game in Buffalo since 1915, Travis Shaw hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays settled into their new nest with a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Barred from playing in Toronto by the Canadian government over concerns about the coronavirus, the Blue Jays spent nearly three weeks on the road before moving into the ballpark of their Triple-A affiliate as their temporary home this year.

Francisco Cervelli's three-run homer with two outs in the Miami ninth made it 4-all. Logan Forsythe then nearly put the Marlins ahead with a long drive in the 10th that originally was ruled a two-run homer, then reversed to a foul ball on review — the replay cameras were among the upgrades made at the park to get it up to big league standards.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the 10th and Shaw singled to right field for his first RBI in 25 at-bats with Toronto.

Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the sixth and Cavan Biggio added an RBI single in the seventh for Toronto.

A.J. Cole (1-0) got the win. Stephen Tarpley (2-1) gave up Shaw's game-ending hit.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed two hits in six innings and struck out seven.

Brian Anderson also homered for Miami. Starter Elieser Hernandez struck out five over 5 1/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 4

DETROIT – Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Chicago snapped Detroit's four-game wining streak.

Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the White Sox, who won for only the second time in seven games. Austin Romine hit a two-run shot for Detroit.

Jose Abreu had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles.

Gio Gonzalez was pulled one out shy of the win. He allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Matt Foster (2-0) was credited with the win after striking out four in two perfect innings.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season.

Harold Castro hit an RBI single as part of Detroit's two-run ninth.

CUBS 7, INDIANS 1

CLEVELAND – Jon Lester looked comfortable on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading Chicago to a win over Cleveland, which welcomed back manager Terry Francona after a couple bumpy days.

Lester (2-0) allowed three hits in six innings as the Cubs moved to 11-3 for the first time since 2016.

For the first time this year the Indians gave up more than four runs, ending the second-longest run (18 games) to open a season.

Francona returned after missing eight games to rest and treat a gastrointestinal ailment that has bothered him for nearly a year.

NATIONALS 2, METS 1

NEW YORK – Max Scherzer showed no effects of hamstring trouble, navigating heavy traffic early for his first win this season, and Trea Turner hit a record-breaking leadoff homer to help Washington beat New York.

Howie Kendrick had three hits and Victor Robles blooped an RBI single for the Nationals, who have taken the first two in a four-game series between NL East rivals. New York (7-11) dropped to 3-7 at home this season.

Rick Porcello (1-2) threw six solid innings but was outpitched by Scherzer (1-1).

Scherzer needed 60 pitches to get through the initial two innings, but stranded five runners by striking out Wilson Ramos to end the first and Jeff McNeil to close the second. He lasted six innings and threw only 45 pitches over his final four to finish with 105. He gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Turner hit his 10th career leadoff homer, a Nationals record. Alfonso Soriano hit nine in his lone season with Washington (2006).

YANKEES 9, BRAVES 6

NEW YORK – Aaron Judge dented an advertisement with a scorching home run before making an unusual early exit, Jordan Montgomery pitched efficiently against a lineup missing its brightest young star and New York beat Atlanta.

Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuña Jr. about 90 minutes before first pitch with a sore left wrist.

Judge smashed his homer off a sign above the home bullpen in right-center field, leaving his mark on a shot leading off the fifth. Then his night came to a bizarre end. Yankees manager Aaron Boone sent Mike Tauchman to pinch-hit for Judge in the sixth inning with New York leading 8-3.

Luke Voit hit a three-run drive in the first inning off Braves starter Touki Toussaint (0-1), who allowed six runs — five earned — in four innings.

Montgomery (2-1) cruised through five innings before allowing a three-run homer to Marcell Ozuna in the sixth. He threw 78 pitches over six innings, allowing three runs, four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Zack Britton pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save.

REDS 6, ROYALS 5, 10 INN.

CINCINNATI – Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th and Cincinnati blew another late lead before rallying past Kansas City.

The Royals tied it 5-5 in the eighth on Ryan McBroom's pinch-hit, two-run homer off Amir Garrett, but they couldn't keep their four-game winning streak going.

With a designated runner on second base in the 10th, Josh Staumont (0-1) walked Nick Castellanos and Votto doubled off the wall in center.

Lucas Sims (1-0) gave up a walk in the 10th with a designated runner on second base but escaped the threat.

Matt Davidson and Jesse Winker hit consecutive homers off left-hander Kris Bubic in his first road start as Cincinnati pulled ahead 5-3, but Cincinnati's leaky bullpen let another lead slip away.