Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 44

High one year ago 49

Normal 34

Record: 1949 60

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 25

Normal 20

Record: 1989 minus-18

Stage of the Maumee 1.91 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 27

For December 672

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For December 0.74 inches (-1.06)

For the year 36.71 inches (-0.66)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For December 1.1 inches (-3.9)

Since July 1 2.1 inches (-5.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:03 a.m.

Sunset 5:16 p.m.

Moonrise 1:42 p.m.

Moonset 2:43 a.m. Thursday