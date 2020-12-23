The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, December 23, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 44

    High one year ago 49

    Normal 34

    Record: 1949 60

    Low temperature 32

    Low one year ago 25

    Normal 20

    Record: 1989 minus-18

    Stage of the Maumee 1.91 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 27

    For December 672

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday trace

    For December 0.74 inches (-1.06)

    For the year 36.71 inches (-0.66)

    Snowfall

    For Tuesday none

    For December 1.1 inches (-3.9)

    Since July 1 2.1 inches (-5.0)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:03 a.m.

    Sunset 5:16 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:42 p.m.

    Moonset 2:43 a.m. Thursday

    Full Moon

    Dec. 29

    Last Quarter

    Jan. 6

    New Moon

    Jan. 13

    First Quarter

    Jan. 20

