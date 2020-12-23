Wednesday, December 23, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 44
High one year ago 49
Normal 34
Record: 1949 60
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 25
Normal 20
Record: 1989 minus-18
Stage of the Maumee 1.91 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 27
For December 672
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For December 0.74 inches (-1.06)
For the year 36.71 inches (-0.66)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For December 1.1 inches (-3.9)
Since July 1 2.1 inches (-5.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:03 a.m.
Sunset 5:16 p.m.
Moonrise 1:42 p.m.
Moonset 2:43 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Dec. 29
Last Quarter
Jan. 6
New Moon
Jan. 13
First Quarter
Jan. 20
