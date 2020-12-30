Wednesday, December 30, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 33
High one year ago 61
Normal 33
Record: 1984 63
Low temperature 17
Low one year ago 46
Normal 19
Record: 1909 –5
Maumee stage 1.74 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 40
For December 913
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For December 0.88 inches (–1.72)
For the year 36.85 inches (–1.32)
Snowfall
For Tuesday trace
For December 1.3 inches (–6.5)
Since July 1 2.3 inches (–7.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:21 p.m.
Moonset 8:40 a.m.
Moonrise 5:52 p.m.
Last Quarter Jan. 6
New Moon
Jan. 13
First Quarter
Jan. 20
Full Moon
Jan. 28
