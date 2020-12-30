Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 33

High one year ago 61

Normal 33

Record: 1984 63

Low temperature 17

Low one year ago 46

Normal 19

Record: 1909 –5

Maumee stage 1.74 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 40

For December 913

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For December 0.88 inches (–1.72)

For the year 36.85 inches (–1.32)

Snowfall

For Tuesday trace

For December 1.3 inches (–6.5)

Since July 1 2.3 inches (–7.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:21 p.m.

Moonset 8:40 a.m.

Moonrise 5:52 p.m.