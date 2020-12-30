The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, December 30, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 33

    High one year ago 61

    Normal 33

    Record: 1984 63

    Low temperature 17

    Low one year ago 46

    Normal 19

    Record: 1909 –5

    Maumee stage 1.74 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 40

    For December 913

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday trace

    For December 0.88 inches (–1.72)

    For the year 36.85 inches (–1.32)

    Snowfall

    For Tuesday trace

    For December 1.3 inches (–6.5)

    Since July 1 2.3 inches (–7.6)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

    Sunset 5:21 p.m.

    Moonset 8:40 a.m.

    Moonrise 5:52 p.m.

    Last Quarter Jan. 6

    New Moon

    Jan. 13

    First Quarter

    Jan. 20

    Full Moon

    Jan. 28

