Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 41

Normal 33

Record: 1946 58

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 26

Normal 18

Record: 2014 -14

Maumee stage 4.82 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 30

For January 192

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For January 0.75 inch (0.25)

For the year 0.75 inch (0.25)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For January 0.5 inch (-1.4)

Since July 1 3.7 inches (-8.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:28 p.m.

Moonset 1:12 p.m.

Moonrise 3:04 a.m. Friday