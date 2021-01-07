Thursday, January 07, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 41
Normal 33
Record: 1946 58
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 26
Normal 18
Record: 2014 -14
Maumee stage 4.82 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 30
For January 192
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For January 0.75 inch (0.25)
For the year 0.75 inch (0.25)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For January 0.5 inch (-1.4)
Since July 1 3.7 inches (-8.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:28 p.m.
Moonset 1:12 p.m.
Moonrise 3:04 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Jan. 13
First Quarter
Jan. 20
Full Moon
Jan. 28
Last Quarter
Feb. 4
