    Thursday, January 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 37

    High one year ago 41

    Normal 33

    Record: 1946 58

    Low temperature 33

    Low one year ago 26

    Normal 18

    Record: 2014 -14

    Maumee stage 4.82 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 30

    For January 192

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For January 0.75 inch (0.25)

    For the year 0.75 inch (0.25)

    Snowfall

    For Wednesday none

    For January 0.5 inch (-1.4)

    Since July 1 3.7 inches (-8.8)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

    Sunset 5:28 p.m.

    Moonset 1:12 p.m.

    Moonrise 3:04 a.m. Friday

    New Moon

    Jan. 13

    First Quarter

    Jan. 20

    Full Moon

    Jan. 28

    Last Quarter

    Feb. 4

