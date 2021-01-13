Wednesday, January 13, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 38
High one year ago 35
Normal 32
Record: 1898, 2005 64
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 31
Normal 17
Record: 1918 –24
Stage of the Maumee 2.15 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 33
For January 402
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For January 0.75 inch (–0.20)
For the year 0.75 inch (–0.20)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For January 0.5 inch (–3.3)
Since July 1 3.7 inches (–10.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 5:35 p.m.
Moonrise 8:42 a.m.
Moonset 6:06 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Jan. 20
Full Moon
Jan. 28
Last Quarter
Feb. 4
