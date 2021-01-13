The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, January 13, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 38

    High one year ago 35

    Normal 32

    Record: 1898, 2005 64

    Low temperature 26

    Low one year ago 31

    Normal 17

    Record: 1918 –24

    Stage of the Maumee 2.15 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 33

    For January 402

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For January 0.75 inch (–0.20)

    For the year 0.75 inch (–0.20)

    Snowfall

    For Tuesday none

    For January 0.5 inch (–3.3)

    Since July 1 3.7 inches (–10.7)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

    Sunset 5:35 p.m.

    Moonrise 8:42 a.m.

    Moonset 6:06 p.m.

    New Moon

    Today

    First Quarter

    Jan. 20

    Full Moon

    Jan. 28

    Last Quarter

    Feb. 4

