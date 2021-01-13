Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 38

High one year ago 35

Normal 32

Record: 1898, 2005 64

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 31

Normal 17

Record: 1918 –24

Stage of the Maumee 2.15 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 33

For January 402

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For January 0.75 inch (–0.20)

For the year 0.75 inch (–0.20)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For January 0.5 inch (–3.3)

Since July 1 3.7 inches (–10.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

Sunset 5:35 p.m.

Moonrise 8:42 a.m.

Moonset 6:06 p.m.